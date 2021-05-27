Mugello MotoGP in Picturesque Tuscan hills Florence

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 26.

The sixth round of the MotoGP™ World Championship will take place at the ever-popular Autodromo di Mugello in Italy, as the series returns after skipping a year at the circuit during the crisis in 2020. Team Suzuki Ecstar are keen to get their challenge back on track this weekend.

Alex Rins and Joan Mir both failed to finish a tumultuous French Grand Prix last time out when changeable conditions and inclement weather saw a high attrition rate. But the Team Suzuki Ecstar pair have happy memories of the Italian circuit, with Mir achieving 12th in his rookie MotoGP season in 2019, and third in Moto2 in 2018. Rins brought home a nice fourth in 2019 as well as picking up two podium finishes in his Moto3 days.

Nestled in the picturesque Tuscan hills close to Florence, Mugello conjures up magic year after year with its mixture of sweeping corners, tight turns, and a 1.1km straight where the MotoGP machines reach incredibly-high speeds. The passionate Italian fans are as famous as the circuit itself for bringing their own frenetic atmosphere to the Italian GP, but sadly this year all the noise will be made by the engines as the pandemic continues to restrict admission to the tracks.

Curiosity – GP of Italy: Mugello circuit has one of the most physically demanding and technical layouts in the world, and it also boasts the highest top speed of the championship, with bikes hitting 356.7 km/h (221.6 mph)

Shinichi Sahara – Project Leader & Team Director:

“It was a shame that we couldn’t score any points last time out in Le Mans, especially as we believed we could have good results there, but it was a very tricky race in the end. However, we remain confident and optimistic and we come into Mugello in a good mood and ready to work towards a strong finish for Alex and Joan. This circuit is a very technical one, it is iconic, and known for hosting exciting racing. We know our GSX-RR can be strong in certain parts of the track; it’s a very balanced bike which can help a lot. Let’s get started on the race weekend and get our season back on track.”

Joan Mir:

“Mugello is a track where often the Ducatis and Yamahas are quick, and maybe our top speed isn’t quite as high as theirs, but in 2019 Alex was able to do a great race here, so it means that our Suzukis can also be competitive. I’m really looking forward to it, it’s such a special track – it’s fast and so nice to ride. We’ll focus on getting the setup and the tyres sorted as early in the weekend as possible so that we can then switch our minds to trying to achieve a great result.”

Alex Rins:

“I can’t wait for this next race, because Mugello is a track that I really enjoy. We might have a little disadvantage on the long straight, but around the rest of the track I know we can be fast. I’m feeling optimistic, I’ve been working hard at home in Andorra since Le Mans and I feel very prepared, I love to ride here. I had a good result in 2019 and I want to bring another good result to all my team who really deserve it.”