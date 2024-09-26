MV AGUSTA AT THE MILANO WATCH WEEK: A MOTORCYCLE BRAND THAT PERFECTLY COMPLEMENTS HIGH-END WATCHES
MV Agusta is gearing up for the first-ever edition of the Milano Watch Week. The Varese-based motorcycle brand will showcase some of its most exclusive pieces of Motorcycle Art, both during the exhibition at Terrazza Martini and at a series of invitation-only events.
The Milano Watch Week will be a grand celebration of horological artistry, where connoisseurs and enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the intricate world of luxury watchmaking. This event is set to become a beacon for those who appreciate the synergy between meticulous craftsmanship and timeless elegance. In this context, MV Agusta is the ideal choice as the exclusive motorcycle partner, embodying a commitment to luxury and precision that mirrors that of the finest watchmakers.
Edoardo Armentano, co-founder of Milano Watch Week, stated: “MV Agusta represents the closest parallel between high-end watchmaking and the motorcycle industry. It’s a brand deeply rooted in its territory of origin, where all its products are handcrafted. I can easily compare it to some of the world’s most iconic watch brands. MV Agusta’s design reminds me of Bulgari’s Octo Finissimo: innovative, iconic, and bold. Moreover, the brand’s DNA can be likened to that of Richard Mille. The first time I sat on a Rush, I felt the same sensation as when I first wore an RM 27-02: both are engineering masterpieces created to take your breath away. Lastly, MV Agusta boasts a rich and fascinating heritage, comparable to that of Patek Philippe — a brand that has successfully combined history and innovation while remaining true to its core values.”
