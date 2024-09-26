Zink Ranch National Enduro Results in Oklahoma

Zink Ranch National Enduro Recap The National Enduro series descended on the Zink Ranch in Oklahoma. This was the home to the 1994 ISDE, which was the last time the ISDE was held in the United States. As part of the event, there was a thirty-year reunion & race for members of Team USA that competed three decades ago. Beta Brand Ambassador Rodney Smith was one of those members who participated in the National Enduro race, ISDE Class, alongside Guy Cooper. Both rode Beta motorcycles and finished in First and Second place, with Smith just edging out Cooper for the win in the ISDE reunion class at the Enduro. In the NE Pro2 class, teammates Jhak Walker and Jon Johnson had close test times all day but Walker edged Johnson out on the final few tests to finish ahead. Walker took fifth place, while Johnson took sixth place. Jason Lipscomb wasn’t able to capitalize on a fast starting row and struggled a bit in the dusty and dry conditions. However, he would put in solid and consistent times to wind up ninth on the day to secure a top-ten finish. Next up for the East Coast Race Team is the John Penton GNCC in Midfield, OH.