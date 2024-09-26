Zink Ranch National Enduro Results in Oklahoma

The National Enduro series descended on the Zink Ranch in Oklahoma. This was the home to the 1994 ISDE, which was the last time the ISDE was held in the United States. As part of the event, there was a thirty-year reunion & race for members of Team USA that competed three decades ago. Beta Brand Ambassador Rodney Smith was one of those members who participated in the National Enduro race, ISDE Class, alongside Guy Cooper. Both rode Beta motorcycles and finished in First and Second place, with Smith just edging out Cooper for the win in the ISDE reunion class at the Enduro. In the NE Pro2 class, teammates Jhak Walker and Jon Johnson had close test times all day but Walker edged Johnson out on the final few tests to finish ahead. Walker took fifth place, while Johnson took sixth place. Jason Lipscomb wasn’t able to capitalize on a fast starting row and struggled a bit in the dusty and dry conditions. However, he would put in solid and consistent times to wind up ninth on the day to secure a top-ten finish. Next up for the East Coast Race Team is the John Penton GNCC in Midfield, OH.
ISDE Legends: Guy Cooper (left) & Rodney Smith (right)
Results:
Jhak Walker » 5th Place » NE Pro2
Jon Johnson » 6th Place » NE Pro2
Jason Lipscomb » 9th Place » NE Pro2
Factory 200RR
“I started the day very slow and not feeling comfortable in the fast open trails. I’m used to being in the trees and not in wide open fields. I put the pieces together and made my way to fifth on the last two tests. I struggled with keeping the bike planted which was very important out in the open with rock sections sneaking up on you. I definitely have much to improve on in that terrain and will work on it.”
Factory 250 RR
“Oklahoma was a little different than most NEPG as it was more open and faster. I found myself off the pace all day but happy to come away with 6th place and healthy for the next GNCC.”
Factory 250 RR
“Pretty good day at the Zink Ranch National Enduro. The first test was rough but I ended up enjoying the different terrain Oklahoma had to offer and put in a pretty solid and consistent rest of the day for 9th place. I feel like I left a little bit out there but we’re in one piece and ready for the next one!”
