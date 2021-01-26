Suzuki fans celebrate Suzuki MotoGP Championship… in India!

January 26, 2021 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Suzuki fans celebrate Suzuki MotoGP Championship… in India!

FANS CELEBRATE SUZUKI WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SUCCESS

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 25.

Suzuki fans in India celebrated Team Suzuki Ecstar’s World MotoGP™ Championship victory with a special commemorative ride-out in Gujarat yesterday.

Long-time Suzuki Superfan, Keyur Bhagaat, staged the event for more than 30 rider friends, following another celebration he organised in December for Joan Mir’s world title win and Alex Rins’ Birthday.

All guests received special custom made clothing items and souvenirs, plus everyone got to cut the impressive Suzuki World Champion cake.

Team Suzuki Racing carried a feature on Keyur in our 2016 Season #2 Review Magazine and we thank him for his long-time and continued support to the Suzuki brand.

