Billy Bolt excited to return to FIM Hard Enduro World Championship

Five-time world champion Billy Bolt is all set to return to racing at Sea to Sky, held in Kemer, Turkey, for round six of the 2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship on October 10-12. After being sidelined since undergoing knee surgery in March, the Husqvarna Factory Racing rider is back and fired up to return to competition on his TE 300.

Bolt enjoyed a strong 2023 Hard Enduro season, claiming four podium finishes to ultimately complete the series as runner-up. The 27-year-old then excelled in the indoor season, claiming his fourth consecutive FIM SuperEnduro World Championship title in style in his hometown, Newcastle-upon-Tyne. However, a knee injury sustained at the German round of the SuperEnduro season required surgery, which resulted in the Brit being sidelined since March.

Eager to get back to racing, Billy is fully focused on contesting the remaining two rounds of the 2024 Hard Enduro season, beginning with Sea to Sky in Turkey on October 10-12, followed by the Hixpania Hard Enduro on October 25-27. Bolt then turns his attention to the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, which kicks off on December 14 in Gliwice, Poland.

Billy Bolt: “I’m really excited to be back! I would have liked to have been racing at TKO, but I’ve ended up being out for a little bit longer than expected. I’m feeling good as I’ve been riding for just over a month now, doing plenty of training and testing with the team. I think that racing is the best thing I can do to get back into the swing of things and get my mind where it needs to be. I have no expectations going into Sea to Sky; I’m just excited to race the two stroke again, as I haven’t since GetzenRodeo last year. I know the level I can race at, so I’m looking forward to seeing where I’m at in comparison to that after so many months out. I want to build on all the progress I’ve been making over the past month, and my main goal is getting a strong result at Hixpania to end the year.”