MV Agusta Motor appoints MV Agusta Malaysia Sdn Bhd exclusive distributor

MV AGUSTA MOTOR S.P.A. APPOINTS MV AGUSTA MALAYSIA SDN BHD AS THE SOLE AND EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF ITS MOTORCYCLES IN MALAYSIA

Varese, September 19th, 2022 – MV Agusta Motor has appointed MV Agusta Malaysia Sdn Bhd as the sole and exclusive distributor of MV Agusta motorcycles, parts, merchandise and special parts in Malaysia. MV Agusta Malaysia Sdn Bhd is a newly formed company that is a subsidiary of AFY Mobility Sdn Bhd (AMI). To support the brand’s competitiveness in Malaysia, all MV Agusta motorcycles distributed in the country will be completely assembled at the AMI assembly and training facility in Glenmarie, Shah Alam.

MV Agusta Motor also wants to take this opportunity to congratulate the Group Executive Chairman of AMI, Ahmad Faez Bin Tan Sri Yahaya and AMI on the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with MARA Malaysia to produce a Malaysian motorcycle brand and to work together towards making Malaysia the global motorcycle assembly hub. The event was attended by The Minister of Rural Development of Malaysia, Yang Berhormat Dato’ Seri Mahdzir Bin Khalid.

Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. commented “I am particularly thrilled about this new, important partnership marking the consolidation and the expansion of the MV Agusta presence in one of the most dynamic economies in SouthEast Asia. The CKD assembly solutions found with our partners will boost our competitiveness in the region, in line with our global expansion strategy. I wish the newly born MV Agusta Malaysia every success.”