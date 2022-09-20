Protagonists of the new videogame SBK22

Milan (Italy), 20 September 2022 – Pirelli has collaborated with Milan-based software house Milestone for SBK™22, the new videogame dedicated to the FIM Superbike World Championship. Thanks to a high-level graphic rendering and a very realistic gameplay experience obtained with the advice of professional riders and experts, Milestone has managed to recreate the real world of the Championship with great fidelity. The extreme level of simulation is not only limited to the behaviour of motorbikes and riders but also the details. The Pirelli brand, for example, is present in the videogame on the trackside banners, on the fairings of the motorcycles, on the suits of the riders, as well as on the tyres that are used. The presence of Pirelli is not limited to this: the sole tyre supplier of WorldSBK also plays a key role because it represents an important component capable of influencing gameplay. In fact, players have the possibility of equipping their motorbikes by choosing from the different compounds the DIABLO™ Superbike tyres are available in. As in real-life, players will have access to an allocation of tyres, both dry and wet, which will also vary from track to track and includes not only standard solutions but also development options. Just as in the FIM Superbike World Championship, based on the choice of compound, the algorithm of the videogame modifies the behaviour of the motorcycle. In other words, the tyres are one of the parameters that the player must consider when they “take to the track”. To achieve this level of realism, the Milestone developers worked closely with Pirelli to reproduce the technical and behavioural characteristics of the Pirelli DIABLO™ Superbike slick tyres in a virtual environment. SBK™22 features the Official WorldSBK 2022 Championship grid and, always with the aim of offering to those who want it, an experience that is as similar to what the real-world Championship riders experience. The videogame also features the “Career” mode, a highly engaging and perfect reproduction of what happens in the real-life WorldSBK Championship, with the calendar of events, weekends, official riders and members of the official teams. In addition, SBK™22 also offers multiplayer mode to allow up to 12 players to compete simultaneously online, with the possibility of creating high-level competitions. SBK™22 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam. Milestone, a worldwide racing game developer that boasts great collaborations with the most prestigious two-wheel licensing and publishers, returns with this new videogame ten years after SBK Generations, which was the last and tenth of the videogame series dedicated to the FIM Superbike World Championship and started in 1999. That of Pirelli and Milestone is a long-standing collaboration that has seen the two Italian companies work together for many of the titles made by Milestone, from the RIDE series to those dedicated to MXGP and Supercross.