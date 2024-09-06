MXGP and MX2 teams gearing up for final stretch of FIM Motocross World Championship

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX Teams Set for Back-to-Back Rounds in Turkey & China as Lotte van Drunen Eyes WMX World Title

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are gearing up for the final stretch of this year’s FIM Motocross World Championship. The 18th round kicks off in Afyonkarahisar, Turkey, this weekend, followed closely by the penultimate round of 2024 in Shanghai, China.

Excitement is building as the Turkish Grand Prix will also host the seventh and final round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship. De Baets Yamaha Supported MX Team’s Lotte van Drunen, at just 17 years old and in her second full WMX season, arrives with a 17-point lead. Van Drunen aims to secure her first-ever WMX world title, with the potential to make history as the youngest WMX World Champion.

The Afyon Motor Sports Center, home to the ‘Afyon Motocross Track,’ is a relatively new fixture on the MXGP calendar. Having hosted its first round in 2018, the track has quickly become a popular venue, mainly due to its wide, flowing and jumpy layout.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux is familiar with success on Turkish soil, having secured a podium finish here last year despite a foot injury. Now returning after another surgery on the same foot earlier this year, Renaux is eager to continue improving his race fitness and performance. The Frenchman remains focused on rebuilding his speed, with an eye on strong starts and potential podium finishes over the next few rounds.

As for Andrea Bonacorsi, the Afyon Motocross Track holds special memories. It was here last year that the young Italian clinched his second European Championship title in the EMX250 class. Now in his rookie MXGP season, Bonacorsi has been making impressive strides as he adapts to the 450cc and the toughest class in the championship. Fresh from two weeks of hard training, he is ready to build on his momentum as he tackles the final three rounds of his debut MXGP season.

In MX2, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Rick Elzinga enters the final stretch feeling refreshed after a brief break. Having trained on hard-pack tracks over the past week or so, Elzinga is ready to bring the speed and consistency he’s shown in recent races to the tracks in Turkey and China.

Thibault Benistant is equally excited for the upcoming races. After a short weekend off with friends and family in the south of France, the young Frenchman is eager to be back behind the gate. For Benistant, his focus is clear—he aims to enjoy the ride while delivering strong performances.

Similarly, Karlis Reisulis is looking forward to the non-European rounds as the young Latvian aims to end the season on a high note while enjoying the experience and making the most of time racing his works YZ250FM.

Last but not least, Yamaha will have an added presence in Turkey as VRT Yamaha Official EMX250’s Ivano van Erp and Gavin Towers line up for the penultimate round of the EMX250 Championship. Van Erp comes to the Afyon circuit with a solid hold on fourth place in the standings, while Towers, after missing five rounds, currently sits in 22nd. At this stage of the series, both riders are less focused on championship points and more determined to push for race wins.

Following the Turkish Grand Prix, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams will embark on the long journey to Shanghai, China, for the 19th round of the MXGP World Championship. The event will be held in the Fengxian district, located in the southern part of Shanghai along the shores of the East China Sea, marking only the second time the city has hosted a round. While many MX2 riders will be experiencing China for the first time, several MXGP riders are familiar with the venue, as the flat, soft, and sandy circuit made its debut on the MXGP calendar in 2019.

Andrea Bonacorsi

12th MXGP World Championship, 268-points

“I’m feeling pretty good about the next two rounds. I’ve had a solid two weeks of training and am carrying that momentum. Last weekend, I raced in Italy, which gave me strong sessions on hard-pack tracks. I’ve got great memories in Turkey, having won the race and the EMX250 title there last year, so it’s a special place for me. China will be a whole new challenge—a completely different experience, and I’m excited to see what’s in store. At the end of the day, it’s all about being happy and enjoying the racing.”

Maxime Renaux

19th MXGP World Championship, 100-points

“I feel good for the next two overseas races. I’m looking forward to being on the gate again to continue rebuilding my speed and race fitness. I am not doing anything specific to prepare other than following my usual plan. I have raced at both venues, Turkey and China. I really like Turkey. The last time I was in China was in 2019, and I have some good memories of it. The goal will be two good starts and to move closer to getting on the podium, if not making the podium already.”

Rick Elzinga

7th MX2 World Championship, 511-points

“I’m feeling good after taking some time to recharge for the final stint of the season. I’ll be training on hard-packed tracks, and while I don’t have any experience in China, I have been to Turkey before. My goal is to maintain the speed and momentum I’ve shown in the last races.”

Thibault Benistant

13th MX2 World Championship, 261-points

“Happy to get back to racing, doesn’t really matter where, but it’s always nice! I just went down to the south of France to train in the hot weather, so I’m feeling ready. Already set to ride in Turkey, and honestly, I just want to be out there on my bike, riding like a happy kid.”

Karlis Reisulis

16th MX2 World Championship, 179-points

“I’m excited for the next two non-European rounds. I’m feeling good. I love racing GPs, so I am looking forward to it. I will use the opportunity to enjoy these last few races of the season. I am focusing on my diet and taking care of what I eat. I like the track in Turkey; it’s nice. I look forward to racing MX2 there, and for China, I don’t know what to expect, but I will enjoy both rounds to the fullest and try to gain as much experience as possible.”