MXGP Flanders grueling test of skill and endurance for world’s top motocross riders

Coldenhoff Collects Fourth Podium Finish at MXGP Flanders as Seewer Fights to Fourth

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Glenn Coldenhoff finished third overall at the MXGP of Flanders, round 13 of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Lommel, Belgium, with a 2-3 scorecard. At the same time, Jeremy Seewer pushed hard to finish 5-4 for fourth overall.

The MXGP of Flanders in Lommel, Belgium, was a gruelling test of skill and endurance for the world’s top motocross riders. The event was marked by rain, and the wet sand surface made for a challenging track that deteriorated with each passing lap, forcing the riders to dig deep and push themselves to the limit.

In the opening race, Seewer showed his trademark speed off the line, launching out of the gate to take his 10th Fox Holeshot. However, he was quickly passed by Coldenhoff and Romain Febvre, who were frantically charging to the front.

Coldenhoff withstood the pressure from Febvre for the first three laps before making a small mistake which cost him the lead but managed to regroup to finish solid in second position.

At the same time, Seewer showcased his grit and determination as he bounced back from a crash and caught the championship leader Jorge Prado to challenge for fourth on the final lap. Unfortunately, he ran out of time and had to settle for fifth.

The second and final race of the weekend was characterised by persistent drizzle and a circuit that could only be described as brutally rough. Yet, these harsh conditions did not slow Coldenhoff. The Dutchman, fueled by the roaring cheers of Dutch fans, showed his grit as he battled from fifth to third.

At the same time, Seewer rocketed to another epic start and pushed hard but struggled to find that little bit extra needed to challenge a podium place. The small-statured Swiss still put in a spirited performance with lightning quick lap times but had to settle for fourth in Race Two and fourth overall.

Seewer maintains third in the Championship Standings, while Coldenhoff has moved within 1-point of fourth. The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team now heads to Vantaa, Finland, for the third of three back-to-back Grands Prix. The 14th round of the 19-round MXGP series will take place next weekend, July 29th and 30th.

Click here to view the results from the MXGP Grand Prix of Flanders.

Glenn Coldenhoff

3rd MXGP of Flanders, 42 Points

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 480-Points

“I felt good all weekend. I grew up in these conditions. I really like the layout of Lommel like this. It’s heavier and a lot more technical, more like some of the Dutch sand tracks like Lierop. It was really tough out there; I enjoyed it, although I did have some struggles as well. I didn’t get the best start in Race Two, and I struggled to pass Ruben Fernandez and Jeremy Seewer. It ended up not being the best weekend for me, but focusing on the positives, we won the Qualifying Race yesterday for my first Pole Position of the season, and my speed was there, but I’m a little bit disappointed to not get the win today.”

Jeremy Seewer

4th MXGP of Flanders, 34-Points

3rd MXGP Championship Standings, 506-Points

“I don’t want to make excuses; I think I can still fight for wins and podiums in the sand, even with little legs. I just need to be perfect. I can be happy with today, though. I had solid starts, good speed, good rhythm and good physical condition. It’s hard to race the guys that have grown up here in Belgium and The Netherlands seem to have something extra in the sand on race day. The thing is, you can’t train or practice for these conditions. I already train here a lot all year long, but honestly, you can’t even compare the conditions to how it shapes up at a GP. It’s so different. But anyway, I am happy with my performance. I had the pace, but unfortunately fourth overall, but solid points for the championship. I’m still looking forward to some strong results in the upcoming races.”