AMA East Hare Scrambles Championship Results

Congratulations to Thorn Devlin and Rachel Gutish. Both riders won the season long AMA East Hare Scrambles Championship. Thorn didn’t have the best result on the final race of the series but had a big enough lead to still take the Pro Championship. Kyle McDonal was also forced out of the race early but from other great finishes in the series, Kyle was able to earn 2nd overall. Rachel Gutish capped off her championship in style. Although she had already wrapped up the Women’s A/B title, she still raced hard to win the final Hare Scramble of the year and put an exclamation point on the championship.
Overall Results
Pro Class
Thorn Devlin – Champion
Kyle McDonal – 2nd Place
Women’s A/B
Rachel Gutish – Champion
Photos: Erin Gutish
Thorn Devlin
250 RR Race Edition
“The last round of the AMA East Hare Scramble Series was a fantastic event. The rocky, rooty, and technical terrain was one of my favorite tracks all year. Unfortunately, I had a mishap with a lap to go that forced me out of the race, but it was enough to secure the Overall Pro Championship for 2020. I’m proud to give Beta USA a number 1 plate and thankful for the opportunity to do so. Thank you Beta USA and all our sponsors for the awesome support, these achievements wouldn’t be possible without it.”
Rachel Gutish
300 RR Race Edition
“The final round of the AMA East Hare Scrambles series was awesome! I’ve never ridden or raced in Massachusetts before, but I loved it. I took the win by a wide margin in the Women’s A/B class and had a great time in the process. Though I wrapped up the title last round, I was also very excited to finally receive my number plate this weekend. Onward to Ironman!”
Kyle McDonal
250 RR Race Edition
“The final round of the series started out great. I had a mid pack start on a huge line with a lot of fast guys. I made my way up to 3rd place half way through the first lap and was really enjoying the track. It was fast and flowing in areas then slowed down and got technical in other parts. The race was quiet for me while I was in 3rd. Thorn and Ben Kelly were out front. On the 5th lap I ran into an issue that cut my day short. It was a nice push back on a hilly track. I was happy to finish the championship with a second overall this season.”
