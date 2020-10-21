AMA East Hare Scrambles Championship Results

Kyle McDonal

250 RR Race Edition

“The final round of the series started out great. I had a mid pack start on a huge line with a lot of fast guys. I made my way up to 3rd place half way through the first lap and was really enjoying the track. It was fast and flowing in areas then slowed down and got technical in other parts. The race was quiet for me while I was in 3rd. Thorn and Ben Kelly were out front. On the 5th lap I ran into an issue that cut my day short. It was a nice push back on a hilly track. I was happy to finish the championship with a second overall this season.”