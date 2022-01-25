National Hare & Hound Round 1 Lucerne Valley & WORCS Round 1 Primm Results

National Hare & Hound Round 1 Lucerne Valley, CA January 23rd, 2022 The race team headed out to Lucerne Valley, CA to kick off the National Hare & Hound series. Joe Wasson and Zane Roberts were ready to attack the desert on their Factory 480 RR race bikes. Wasson, eager to begin the defense of his NHHA title, was in the hole early with a bad start. He was able to race hard and pass through the field to catch the leader. After a good battle towards the end, Joe finished short of the top spot coming in second. Roberts had a solid race and was in the mix with the lead pack but ran into an issue that ended his day early on the last loop. Results: Joe Wasson – 2nd Place – Pro Zane Roberts – DNF – Pro Joe Wasson Factory 480 RR “The weekend went well! Saturday I helped my son race then I tested my new suspension which was absolutely amazing. I started out Sunday morning practicing the bomb start and felt like I had a really good handle on my line and was feeling confident. However, my start wasn’t great. I felt like the bike started and I hit the gas, unfortunately, it flamed out which put me far back on the bomb start. Though I made some quick passes and was running third heading into the second loop. Then I made another pass getting into 2nd where I knew I needed to charge hard going into the technical section. I was able to catch first but after a good battle the last 15 miles I came up a little short finishing in second overall. Really happy with how everything went.” Zane Roberts Factory 480 RR “I had a pretty solid race going this weekend, it took me a little while to get warmed up and moving on the first lap but I kept myself in a good spot to make moves on lap two. Lap two started off well and I was making good time until an unfortunate issue set me back. On to the next!” WORCS Round 1 Primm, NV January 23rd, 2022 Primm, Nevada played host to the opening round of the WORCS 2022 Series. It was a clear sunny day in the desert with temperatures in the high 50s. DeMartile got off to a great start and was running second. However, Dare hit his head going through a tunnel on the first lap, which cost him a few positions. A front wheel issue caused a few more dropped spots but DeMartile was able to charge and finish in the top ten in 8th place. Results: Dare DeMartile – 8th Place – Pro 450 Dare DeMartile Factory 430 RR “The race started out to a great, I was out in second place. Unfortunately, I hit my head leaving a tunnel on the first lap, which lost me a couple of positions. Halfway through the race, we had a front wheel blow out which caused me to pull into the pits and change it. After all that we charged for an 8th place finish.” View Email as Webpage