National Hare & Hound Round 1 Lucerne Valley & WORCS Round 1 Primm Results

January 25, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on National Hare & Hound Round 1 Lucerne Valley & WORCS Round 1 Primm Results

National Hare & Hound

Round 1

Lucerne Valley, CA

January 23rd, 2022
The race team headed out to Lucerne Valley, CA to kick off the National Hare & Hound series. Joe Wasson and Zane Roberts were ready to attack the desert on their Factory 480 RR race bikes. Wasson, eager to begin the defense of his NHHA title, was in the hole early with a bad start. He was able to race hard and pass through the field to catch the leader. After a good battle towards the end, Joe finished short of the top spot coming in second. Roberts had a solid race and was in the mix with the lead pack but ran into an issue that ended his day early on the last loop.

Results:

Joe Wasson – 2nd Place – Pro

Zane Roberts – DNF – Pro

Joe Wasson

Factory 480 RR

“The weekend went well! Saturday I helped my son race then I tested my new suspension which was absolutely amazing. I started out Sunday morning practicing the bomb start and felt like I had a really good handle on my line and was feeling confident. However, my start wasn’t great. I felt like the bike started and I hit the gas, unfortunately, it flamed out which put me far back on the bomb start. Though I made some quick passes and was running third heading into the second loop. Then I made another pass getting into 2nd where I knew I needed to charge hard going into the technical section. I was able to catch first but after a good battle the last 15 miles I came up a little short finishing in second overall. Really happy with how everything went.”

Zane Roberts

Factory 480 RR

“I had a pretty solid race going this weekend, it took me a little while to get warmed up and moving on the first lap but I kept myself in a good spot to make moves on lap two. Lap two started off well and I was making good time until an unfortunate issue set me back. On to the next!”

WORCS

Round 1

Primm, NV

January 23rd, 2022
Primm, Nevada played host to the opening round of the WORCS 2022 Series. It was a clear sunny day in the desert with temperatures in the high 50s. DeMartile got off to a great start and was running second. However, Dare hit his head going through a tunnel on the first lap, which cost him a few positions. A front wheel issue caused a few more dropped spots but DeMartile was able to charge and finish in the top ten in 8th place.

Results:

Dare DeMartile – 8th Place – Pro 450

Dare DeMartile

Factory 430 RR

“The race started out to a great, I was out in second place. Unfortunately, I hit my head leaving a tunnel on the first lap, which lost me a couple of positions. Halfway through the race, we had a front wheel blow out which caused me to pull into the pits and change it. After all that we charged for an 8th place finish.”
Instagram  Facebook  YouTube

View Email as Webpage
About Michael Le Pard 6866 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles