2022 FIM Superbike World Championship campaign at Autodrom Most

Two weeks ago in Donington, Gerloff scored a solid seventh in Race 1 after showing good speed to claim the fastest lap in Free Practice 3. The American then finished 10th and 11th respectively in the Superpole Race and Race 2. The 26-year-old heads into the weekend aiming to build on his promising pace, and hopes to convert his speed into an improved position in qualifying and the races at Most. On the other side of the box, Nozane unfortunately missed out points in the British round, but made progress throughout the weekend. The Japanese rider is eager to improve this weekend and add more points to his 2022 tally. After the Free Practice sessions and Superpole qualifier, Race 1 will get underway at 14:00 local time (GMT+1) on Saturday, with Race 2 starting exactly 24 hours later on Sunday, following the SPRC at 11:00. Garrett Gerloff:

“Thankfully we have another race weekend just two weeks after Donington. The British one was not the best for us, but we still learned some good lessons, and I really want to show our real potential in Most. Let’s see what will happen, looking at the weather we might have tricky conditions, but I just want to jump back on track and be fast.” Kohta Nozane:

“Donington was a tough weekend for us, but luckily we have another round to show that we can fight further up the grid. We might try something different to be faster and I really look forward to getting out there, where we can see whether these changes will translate into better results.”