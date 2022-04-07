MotoGP Circuit of The Americas in Austin Return

Less than seven days after the Argentina GP, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders are set to return to the track this weekend for the fourth round of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship: the Americas GP.



Once again, the Circuit of The Americas in Austin (Texas) will host the event. The track has been on the calendar since 2013 and has seen Ducati score five podium finishes so far, most recently last year with the third place of Francesco Bagnaia. The Italian rider, who made a strong comeback in Argentina, finishing fifth after starting from thirteenth on the grid, also took pole position in the 2021 edition of the Grand Prix. Thanks to the good sensations found on his Desmosedici GP in the last GP, Pecco aims to obtain an important result in Sunday’s race.



After a difficult weekend at Termas de Rio Hondo, which saw him finish the race in fourteenth place, Jack Miller returns to the United States determined to turn his season around. The Australian rider boasts a third-place finish in 2019 as his best result in Texas, and he is looking forward to returning a frontrunner at the GP of the Americas.



“I’m happy to get back on track this weekend and put the Argentina race behind me. The last GP was strange: we hadn’t raced at Termas for two years, and we struggled a bit with such a tight schedule. Now we go back to Texas for the GP of the Americas at a track that I like and where, in general, I can be fast. I’m determined to do well and finally turn my season around”.



“During the last GP in Argentina, I finally found the same sensations I had last year on my Desmosedici GP, and I’m very happy because it means we’re working in the right direction. I can say that my World Championship really started last week, and now I’m determined to maintain this momentum. On Sunday, we’ll race in Austin, a track where I finished third last year, starting from pole position. I hope to be as competitive this year and get some more important points for the Championship”.



The Grand Prix of the Americas will start this Friday, 10th April, from 9:50am local time (CEST -7.00am) with the first free practice session.



Circuit Information



Country: United States

Name: Circuit of The Americas

Fastest Lap: Marquez (Honda), 2’02.135 (162.4 km/h) – 2015

Circuit Record: Marquez (Honda), 2’03.575 (160.6 km/h) – 2014

Top Speed: Miller (Ducati), 352,9 km/h – 2021

Track Length: 5.5 km

Race Distance: 20 laps (110.3 km)

Corners: 20 (11 left, 9 right)



2021 Results

Podium: 1° Márquez (Honda); 2° Quartararo (Yamaha), 3° Bagnaia (Ducati)

Pole Position: Bagnaia (Ducati) 2:02.781 (161.6 km/h)

Fastest lap: Márquez (Honda) 2:04.368 (159.5 km/h)



Rider Information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs started: 155 (50 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 14 (4 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Olanda 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Position: 13 (6 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Francia 2018 (Moto2), Gran Bretagna 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)



Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs started: 175 (120 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germania 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First Win: Olanda 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole Position: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First Pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), America 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –



Championship Information



Riders’ standings

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 11th (15 points)

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 14th (11 points)



Manufacturers’ standings

Ducati – 1st (61 points)



Teams’ standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 8th (27 points)