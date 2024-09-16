Near-perfect final round of 2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia has capped off a near-perfect weekend in Brioude, France at the final round of the 2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship by securing the Enduro1 title. Just 24 hours after winning the EnduroGP World Championship, the KTM 250 EXC-F rider did exactly what was needed to clinch the E1 crown.

Despite having already secured the EnduroGP title on Saturday, Garcia came out swinging once again on Sunday morning, taking the first test win of the day. What followed was another closely fought battle with class rival Steve Holcombe as the two swapped the E1 lead throughout the day.

Heading into the eighth, and second-to-last test, Josep held a narrow two-and-a-half-second lead over Holcombe. Unfortunately, a crash on that enduro test cost the Spaniard dearly, losing him 20 seconds to his rival. Garcia gave his all on the final test of the day to post the fastest time overall, but he wasn’t able to claw back enough time to take the win.

However, by finishing second and earning the all-important 17 points, Josep did enough to secure the Enduro1 world title by six points. The championship victory complements Josep’s first-ever EnduroGP title, which he won on day one, rounding out an exceptional season for the talented Spaniard.

Next up for Garcia is the 2024 International Six Days Enduro, which will be held in Spain from October 14-19.

Josep Garcia: “The double crown this year feels incredible. I gave it everything, as always, and so it’s so good to be able to reward everyone who has helped me along the way with results like this. Today was a really good day of racing – it was super-close all day again. I had a big crash in the last enduro test and ended up in a bit of a valley, and that just cost me the win, I think. But there’s no time to think about the results from today – it’s time to celebrate the two world titles. I’m looking forward to a big party tonight!”

Results: FIM EnduroGP World Championship, Round 7

EnduroGP – Day 2

1. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 1:00:48.58

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 1:01:01.11 +12.53

3. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:01:08.18 +19.60

4. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 1:01:38.49 +49.91

Enduro1 – Day 2

1. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 1:01:01.11 +12.53

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:01:08.18 +19.60

3. Zach Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 1:01:53.82 +1:05.24

Championship Standings (After round 7, day 2)

EnduroGP

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 247 pts

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 223 pts

3. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 223 pts

Enduro1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 262 pts

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 256 pts

3. Zach Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 198 pts