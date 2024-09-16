Near-perfect final round of 2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Heading into the eighth, and second-to-last test, Josep held a narrow two-and-a-half-second lead over Holcombe. Unfortunately, a crash on that enduro test cost the Spaniard dearly, losing him 20 seconds to his rival. Garcia gave his all on the final test of the day to post the fastest time overall, but he wasn’t able to claw back enough time to take the win.
However, by finishing second and earning the all-important 17 points, Josep did enough to secure the Enduro1 world title by six points. The championship victory complements Josep’s first-ever EnduroGP title, which he won on day one, rounding out an exceptional season for the talented Spaniard.
Next up for Garcia is the 2024 International Six Days Enduro, which will be held in Spain from October 14-19.
Josep Garcia: “The double crown this year feels incredible. I gave it everything, as always, and so it’s so good to be able to reward everyone who has helped me along the way with results like this. Today was a really good day of racing – it was super-close all day again. I had a big crash in the last enduro test and ended up in a bit of a valley, and that just cost me the win, I think. But there’s no time to think about the results from today – it’s time to celebrate the two world titles. I’m looking forward to a big party tonight!”
Results: FIM EnduroGP World Championship, Round 7
EnduroGP – Day 2
1. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 1:00:48.58
2. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 1:01:01.11 +12.53
3. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:01:08.18 +19.60
4. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 1:01:38.49 +49.91
Enduro1 – Day 2
1. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 1:01:01.11 +12.53
2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:01:08.18 +19.60
3. Zach Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 1:01:53.82 +1:05.24
Championship Standings (After round 7, day 2)
EnduroGP
1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 247 pts
2. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 223 pts
3. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 223 pts
Enduro1
1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 262 pts
2. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 256 pts
3. Zach Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 198 pts