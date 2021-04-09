New 2021 KTM motorcycle sells out in minutes

Used solely for its ultra-exclusive special edition models, KTM’s digital sales platform has become a game-changer in fair, first-come-first-served marketing. In this instance, allowing customers to reserve one of only 500 2021 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE RR units.

Customers were also able to ‘spec’ their 2021 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE RR with a track-only full-titanium Akrapovic EVO system, with a surprising number of buyers ticking the option.

The KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE RR is based on the wildly successful KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R but takes it further with a 90 percent track focus. Boasting an incredible parts list ranging from exclusive race-bred WP Pro Components suspension, carbon fiber bodywork, and the most complete track-orientated electronics pack ever fitted to a KTM, the ‘RR’ is KTM’s most READY TO RACE street motorcycle ever.

The 2021 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE RR also boasts a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio, bringing 180 hp and a weight of 180 kg to the fore, not to mention a striking color scheme inspired by the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R PROTOTYPE.

No doubt, the quick-fire orders disappointed a number of KTM fans who missed out, but KTM has created an online waiting list, which will allow interested buyers the chance to get their hands on a KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE RR should any previous reservation be canceled.