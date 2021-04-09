Are you bored? Looking for something to do? Want to socialize? Love motorcycles? Total Motorcycle has the cure… Inspiration Friday, Motorcycle Shows are Back with the first motorcycle show of 2021, the The One Show USA! It’s real, non-virtual, bikes, beer, live people and custom builds! 200+ custom motorcycle builds, motorcycle-inspired art showcases, art show & silent auction, vendor mall, brand activations & experiences, dirt racing, motorcycle demos even food, beverages & bar! What is there not to get excited about? Oh and FREE parking too!

What a crazy fun experience for the whole family! But that’s not all folks!

The One Show is just the first in (we hope) a long list of motorcycle shows, events and rallies we will be covering for our readers in 2021 as live slowly returns back to normal. It will be GREAT to see the new 2021 and 2022 motorcycle models again, in person, and meet your fellow riders and motorbike enthusiasts. I don’t know about you, but I can hardly wait.

For now, The One Show sounds like a great way to get out, be inspired and do something we all sorely miss… social activity! See our coverage of the 2019 and 2020 The One Shows.

Till then, don't forget to check out our 400,000 pages of guides, reviews, handbooks, forums and over 5o years of motorcycles right here on the largest motorcycle website in the world.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank The One Show for inspiring us to bring you this week's Inspiration Friday: Motorcycle Shows are Back! Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride!

The One Show Is On!

DATES

Friday April 30th

Saturday May 1st

Sunday May 2

The exhibition weekend will take place at the historic Zidell Barge Building on the Southwest Waterfront in Portland, Oregon. It’s a massive and rustic open-air building made for ship-making in 1930 that sits on 122,000 sq ft of outdoor space. We’re showcasing 200+ unique bikes in the main space, and highlighting our partners in the open-air mall outside. Come for the bikes, stay for a beer, and celebrate custom motorcycles with us, like we’ve always done.

THE ONE MOTORCYCLE SHOW

WHAT TO EXPECT:

200+ custom motorcycle builds within a covered open-air building

A showcase of motorcycle-inspired art

21 Helmets art show & silent auction

Socially-distanced outdoor vendor mall

Brand activations & experiences

Motorcycle demos by Indian Motorcycle

Food, beverage & bar options with socially-distanced outdoor seating available

Please see our FAQs for any other information about the show.

TICKETS: Tickets are available for 2-3 hour sessions in order to limit capacity and stagger all attendance. This will ensure the safety of all guests and staff. Select your day and timed event session below. If you’d like to attend more than one session, please purchase a ticket for each time frame you would like to attend. Ticketholders will be asked to clear out from the space at the session’s end time. We are also offering a limited amount of VIP tickets as part of the One Motorcycle Show Club. These tickets include access to three ticket sessions of the club member’s choice over the weekend.

Please show up as close to your ticketed time as possible. We want to minimize lines on the street and may need to stagger flow into the building, so your cooperation on this is crucial. Thank you!

PARKING / GETTING THERE: Zidell Yards, 3121 S Moody Avenue, Portland, OR 97239

Motorcycle parking will be FREE at the entrance of the show.

Paid car parking is available next door to the venue at 3030 S Moody Avenue. Please purchase parking passes with your tickets. Parking passes must be purchased online, and availability in this lot will be limited.

Additional street parking is available in the surrounding neighborhoods.

The venue is accessible by car, bike, foot, tram, streetcar, MAX and bus.

