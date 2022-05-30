New 2023 KTM Motocross Models have launched and are you ready to get serious? With performance and the search for perfection KTM has motocross covered. With unparalleled torque, power and weight ratios and cornering agility mixed with:

New, innovative and highly advanced generation of KTM SX motorcycles with unrivalled feeling and performance

Brand new anti squat frame concept with redesigned and revitalized chassis setting and architecture. Even more centralization

Ergonomics bringing the rider in closer contact with the bike to help the stability, agility and feel

Lighter, more powerful engines and distinctive fuel injected 2-stroke motors

Greater usability to make the motocross experience easier and more intuitive than ever before

The 2023 KTM SXs are sleeker, slimmer, more controllable, the most desirable like new 2023 KTM 300 SX. They KTM’s best expression of the ultimate motocross ‘race’ so we’re ready for when you want to get really serious. KTM SXs will reshape the market as well as riders’ expectations.

SOMETHING IS COMING: ARE YOU READY TO GET SERIOUS?

Unparalleled torque, power and weight ratios, cornering agility and the sharpest feeling, enviable starting prowess and styling: our KTM SX model range has been dropping milestones for a number of years now. Never tried one of our KTM SXs? Look around any racetrack – hobby or Pro – to see the strength orange. Speaking of professional racing: we’ve won a title or two in the last decade.

Right now, we want your attention more than ever. Why? We’ve been working. Our objectives are the same. Our mission objective is the same. Our processes are the same. But our achievements have reached a new sphere of performance, of conception.

It’s time to show how riding, thinking, and living motocross has changed.

NOTHING HAS CHANGED: GETTING SERIOUS WITH THE 2023 KTM SX

Like any champion racer we search every single corner for gains, for performance and for perfection. The 2023 KTM SXs will reshape the market as well as riders’ expectations. We haven’t changed our approach for outright excellence, so that means we’ve changed quite a bit for 2023.

We still have 12 models that scale from electric learner bikes through to 2-stroke minicycles (50, 65, 85cc) to larger 2-stroke thrillers at 125, 250 and 300cc capacity. The KTM SX-Fs consist of 250, 350 and 450 4-strokes. A potential AMA 450SX winner or MXGP world champion can grow in orange from his or her first meters on the dirt right up until those last few corners as a winner at the very highest level. So, we have the bikes but why jump into the family? Why embrace the KTM DNA? Well, the KTM SXs are the most powerful in each class and have the finest components. They are the most race focused.

Racing informs us to empower you. The 2023 KTM SXs are sleeker, slimmer, more controllable, the most desirable. They our best expression of the ultimate motocross ‘race’ so we’re ready for when you want to get really serious.

Behind the gate: Preparation and equipment

We are market leaders with the use of cutting-edge ideas and technology throughout our motorcycle portfolio and the 2023 KTM SXs are primed. Partnerships with companies such as KEIHIN, PANKL, and Brembo means performance possibilities have expanded. The 2023 KTM SX range will count on 2 maps (one standard, softer and linear power and another for a more aggressive response), launch control*, traction control*, a ‘roll-over’ sensor for large crashes, an hourmeter as standard with electronic fuel injection status and a fuel indicator through the Keihin engine management system. Other preparatory steps come through the tool-free adjustments now possible with the latest spec WP Suspension engineering. New 7.2l polythene fuel tanks can be filled (feeding into the protected one-piece fuel pump and filter) and a quick spin of the Excel alloy wheel rims is quicker and easier to check thanks to the fresh spoke ‘nipple’ design. You’re READY TO RACE.

Gate-drop and surging into action

Fired up with the electric starter (on all models) KTM SXs hammer along the straight and into the corners and jumps with aplomb. Our engine packages are more compact, more durable, more serviceable and offer the best power-to-weight ratio across the board.

New cylinder heads translates into performance gains but rearwards rotation of the engines by 2 degrees has given better centralization and a more profound effect for the chassis concept. Brand new 5-speed PANKL Racing Systems transmissions with an additional sensor for the 4-strokes mean that up-shifts (from 2nd gear onwards) are slicker thanks to the Quickshifter function. The Quickshifter can be disabled with a switch on the handlebar but a weight-optimized shift shaft in the transmission itself means that the operating force of the changes is now less and therefore easier. A Brembo hydraulic clutch ensures top-of-the-range dependability whatever the conditions.

With our 2-strokes, less carbs = more muscle. We’ve graced our KTM SXs with a new electronic fuel injection to ensure simplicity, enjoyment and uniqueness. Therefore, the SXs get a new 39mm throttle body with injectors positioned for pinpoint response. A ‘remix to the premix’ counts on a TPS-sensor for better behavior while idle and for the fuel-air mixture (not forgetting the cold start mechanism which is the same as the KTM SX-Fs). The effect is ‘more’: more power, more response, more assurance, more ease, more fun.

Finding the flow then attacking the track

The demands of competition, fitness and the track set the tone for any moto. It’s in the depths of this hard, physical stage of a race when the connection and feeling with any motorcycle can make the difference and fully harness the excitement and fulfilment. We’ve taken our chassis and frame design principals back to the core and have sought better dynamics, stability and strength. ‘Longitudinal rigidity’ is a key phrase and with accentuated rider feeling coming through an ‘anti-squat’ philosophy. This has been achieved by a new frame and mounts, subframe, swingarm, engine repositioning, ergonomics and WP Suspension tech.

The frame is hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded. The wall thickness has been optimized to achieve improved specific rigidity in high stress areas such as the steering head and all new shock mounts. The KTM SX 2-strokes have new parallel frame mounts. The design is sportier with sights on extra agility; an example comes through the new inwardly moved footpegs for even greater clearance in ruts and for dropping the bike flat for jump scrubs. New footpegs are even larger in surface area, even if the die casting means they are lighter than before. Stiffness has been dialed with lighter die cast hollow swingarms (new casting processes allow for even more weight saving) and a new rear axle.

The WP Suspension XACT shock is shorter and lighter. The internal flow of liquids is more flush, reliable and resistant, and the shock’s smaller dimensions lower the chances of pollutants and dirt intrusion. The shape permits higher ground clearance with the linkage and advanced damping means better traction as the bike ingests the bumps with the new geometry setting. Entering corners or landing jumps any KTM SX can take full profit from WP XACT forks with AER air technology featuring a new hydrostop for more effective performance and more ‘bottoming’ resistance.

The 2023 KTM SXs are narrower and honed, but we have managed to increase contact area and surfaces to allow even more input into the handling of the bike. The flat orange seat – offering excellent grip and a stance emphasizing greater control – and the reworked front fender are other identifiable marks. The ‘mud flaps’ of the fender prevents excessive soil being flicked up towards the rider and the radiator in particularly wet conditions.

Finishing the moto strong

You’ve gone faster and longer than ever but any Pro racer will tell you that the last two-three laps of any moto are key. This is where the versatility and usability of the new KTM SXs are further fortes. The rate of energy absorption is high thanks to the forgiving chassis and other components such as the fresh CNC milled triple clamps with optimized bar mounts and wider grip surface area. This leads to less handlebar ‘twist’. The whole unit is protected by a new number plate design. The subframe is now a finely engineered hybrid thanks to polyamide reinforced aluminum, applying strength into the lower part of the frame and extending flexibility for control and comfort in upper sections. The subframe has been designed with advanced finite element analysis and weighs less than two kilos.

Count on the last centimeters of traction and performance provided by the Dunlop GEOMAX MX33 tires; chosen for the 2023 KTM SX line-up after a careful testing and selection process.

Once across the finish line it will be time to recover, to reset and to think about the next outing. At this point riders will consider some ‘mods’ and this is when accompanying KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear will have you covered. Riding gear, protection and extra parts and much more can be found and have been especially crafted for our 2023 KTM SX incarnations.

2023 KTM SX Collection highlights

// New, innovative and highly advanced generation of KTM SX motorcycles with unrivalled feeling and performance across 12 different models and the most complete collection from kids to Pro ass-kickers

// Brand new anti squat frame concept with redesigned and revitalized chassis setting and architecture. Even more centralization

// Ergonomics bringing the rider in closer contact with the bike to help the stability, agility and feel

// Lighter, more powerful engines and distinctive fuel injected 2-stroke motors

// Greater usability to make the motocross experience easier and more intuitive than ever before

Electric

– 2023 KTM SX-E5

Enduro – 4 Stroke

– 2023 KTM 500 EXC-F

– 2023 KTM 450 EXC-F – New model (Europe)

– 2023 KTM 350 EXC-F

– 2023 KTM 250 EXC-F – New model (Europe)

– 2023 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days – New model (USA, Europe)

– 2023 KTM 450 EXC-F Six Days – New model (Europe)

– 2023 KTM 350 EXC-F Six Days – New model (Europe)

– 2023 KTM 250 EXC-F Six Days – New model (Europe)

– 2023 KTM 450 XCF-W – New model

– 2023 KTM 450 XC-F

– 2023 KTM 350 XC-F

– 2023 KTM 250 XC-F

Enduro – 2 Stroke

– 2023 KTM 300 XC-W

– 2023 KTM 300 EXC – (Europe)

– 2023 KTM 300 XC

– 2023 KTM 250 XC-W

– 2023 KTM 250 EXC – (Europe)

– 2023 KTM 250 XC

– 2023 KTM 150 XC-W

– 2023 KTM 150 EXC – (Europe)

– 2023 KTM 125 XC

Motocross – 4 Stroke

– 2023 KTM 450 SX-F

– 2023 KTM 350 SX-F

– 2023 KTM 250 SX-F

Motocross – 2 Stroke

– 2023 KTM 300 SX – New model

– 2023 KTM 250 SX

– 2023 KTM 150 SX

– 2023 KTM 125 SX

– 2023 KTM 85 SX 19/16

– 2023 KTM 85 SX 17/14

– 2023 KTM 65 SX

– 2023 KTM 50 SX

– 2023 KTM 50 SX Mini

2023 KTM 300 SX: THE OPEN CLASS IS IN SESSION.

Introducing the 2023 KTM 300 SX…

Maximum power at the least possible weight, amplified by low maintenance costs and smooth, linear power delivery – the 2023 KTM 300 SX is set to take the MX Open category back to school. Churning out more than enough power from an engine weighing only 52.6 lb, the KTM 300 SX sets the benchmark when it comes to power to weight ratios. Could the 2023 KTM 300 SX be the new Open Class president?