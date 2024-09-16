Trevor Bollinger and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing return to GNCC podium

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger charged to his first Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series podium of the 2024 season at The Mountaineer this weekend, while over in the Caliente round of the National Hare and Hound Championship, Dalton Shirey and Austin Walton both scored top-five results.

Round 11 of the GNCC Series saw Trevor Bollinger race to his first podium of the year onboard the Husqvarna FX 350, quickly adapting to the rocky, dusty environment and delivering a third-place result in the West Virginia mountains.

While defending champion teammate Craig DeLong was an unfortunate non-finisher on Sunday, Bollinger made it a race to remember and used consistency to his advantage in the challenging conditions. He now sits ninth in the standings with two rounds remaining.

Bollinger reflected. "The dust and the rocks made it easier for me this weekend, like riding in South Carolina, and I felt really comfortable from the first lap. After that, I knew we could do something today. I tried to keep as consistent as possible and put my head down all day, so a huge thanks to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team."

A fourth-place finish was another convincing effort from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing WXC entry Korie Steede, working hard to find comfort throughout the race this weekend. She is currently third in the championship as the series enters its closing stages.

“I was in a decent position on the start, but the rocks were tough today,” Steede said. “I’ve still been nursing my shoulder injury, and we made some changes to the bike in the pit to soften it up for the conditions, which helped, but by then it was super-dusty and we brought it home fourth.”

XC1 Open Pro Class Results

1. Jordan Ashburn, GASGAS

2. Liam Draper, Yamaha

3. Trevor Bollinger, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

8. Johnny Girroir, KTM

9. Ben Kelley, KTM

DNF. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

WXC Class Results

1. Brandy Richards, KTM

2. Rachael Archer, Kawasaki

3. Prestin Raines, Sherco

4. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

National Hare and Hound Championship – Round 5



Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing welcomed Pro Class number one plate-holder Dalton Shirey back to the National Hare and Hound Championship this weekend in Caliente, Nevada, where he rode to a well-earned fourth-place result following an extended stint on the sidelines through injury.

Shirey commented. "It was good to be back and I felt okay off the start. I was there behind the lead group, but by the second loop my back was starting to tighten up on me, so I had to back off and regroup. I started charging again and am still rebuilding my fitness. Overall, I'm pretty satisfied with how things went on my return. I'll keep doing my homework and keep training to hopefully finish the season strongly."

Teammate Austin Walton finished directly behind Shirey on the results sheet in fifth position. He led the opening loop until an error saw him drop out of race contention, managing to salvage a top-five result on his Husqvarna FX 450, and will enter the final round 16 points outside of the series lead.

“To lead the opening lap was a good advantage in the dust,” Walton commented. “We led through the first pit, but had a mishap with the course marking, and that set the tone for the race. It was tough to make passes in the dust, but we were grinding and a top-five was okay on an unfortunate day. We’ll be there for the last race and see what we can do!”

Pro Class Results

1. Zane Roberts, Beta

2. Preston Campbell, Honda

3. Giacomo Redondi, GASGAS

4. Dalton Shirey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

5. Austin Walton, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Upcoming Offroad Races – September 2024

9/22: National Enduro Series – Round 9

9/29: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 12

9/29: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 7