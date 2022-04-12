New head of Honda’s car and motorcycle divisions Akihiro Daido

Akihiro Daido has been appointed as the new president of Honda Motor Europe Spain and Portugal, replacing Miu Kato, who had held this position since April 2020. Under this position, Akihiro Daido will be the head of Honda’s car and motorcycle divisions. in Spain and the company’s motorcycle division in Portugal.

The current top manager of Honda in Spain and Portugal, born in Osaka, has a degree in Languages ​​and Local Studies from the Osaka University of Foreign Studies. His relationship with Honda began in 1992, and since then he has developed an international profile linked to the Sales area, passing through several European countries such as Germany, Holland and Spain between 1998 and 2007. In the Spanish market he worked from 1998 to 2002 as sales coordinator for Honda Automobiles Spain, so his return to the Spanish subsidiary is recognition of his previous work.

Subsequently, after a year in the United States, where he participated in the application of production adjustments in this country after the 2007 crisis, in 2011 he became the Director of the Automobile and Aftermarket Division for the Middle East and Africa, in Dubai. . After holding various positions in this regional management, in 2019 he was appointed General Manager of Honda Automobiles for West Africa, based in Lagos, Nigeria, a country in which Honda has had the first vehicle assembly plant in Africa since 2013.

Akihiro Daido considers that one of the most important challenges of his presidency will be “successfully directing the new launches of the automobile division and maintaining the leadership of Honda motorcycles in Spain and Portugal, in addition to promoting Honda’s strategy and vision in the process of electrification of mobility that the company is carrying out in Europe”. To this end, Daido considers that “it is essential to foster good communication with all stakeholders, such as Customers, the network of Dealers and Employees”.

About Honda

Honda is a leading manufacturer and marketer of motorcycles and the seventh largest automobile manufacturer in the world. In addition, it is the first company in the automotive sector to fully develop a private jet plane, the HondaJet, and is the creator of the ASIMO humanoid robot, which makes it the leading company in mobility. With 70 production centers and 21 R&D centers in 27 countries, Honda Motor Co., Ltd distributes its products to more than 27 million customers (year 2021).

In Spain, Honda concentrates its activities in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda (Barcelona), where it employs 266 people. The automobile division of Honda Motor Europe Spain has a network of official dealers made up of 65 sales and after-sales points. Currently, Honda markets 6 models in the Spanish market: Honda e, Jazz, Crosstar, Civic, HR-V and CR-V.