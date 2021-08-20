New Rider to Compete at NGPC & WORCS for Beta Racing

Dare DeMartile will be racing at his first event as a Beta Factory Race Team rider this weekend. He’ll be mounting a Beta Factory 480 RR at Cache Valley MX in Idaho for round 6 of the NGPC. Dare is a very capable rider from Northern California, with 15 AMA Pro Motocross appearances in the 450 class. Earlier this year Dare finished 2nd in the Open Pro Class at the 2-Stroke Nationals on a Beta 300 RX.

Carlen Gardner

Race Team Manager

“This will be Dare’s first crack at the NGPC series and we are very anxious to get rolling. Dare has been training really hard and patiently waiting to show his skills and now he will get his chance. We have 9 scheduled events with Dare between the NGPC and WORCS series. Beta USA is very happy to rejoin these types of races and to do it with Dare is the perfect combo.”

Dare DeMartile

Factory 480 RR

“I am very excited for my first-ever NGPC and WORCS races. The bike is awesome and the setup feels GREAT! I’m very excited to see what I can do in this type of racing.”