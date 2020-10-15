New WorldSBK circuit Winner to be crowned Superbike World Champion

For the second time in the 2020 season, the WorldSBK circus will stop on a new circuit. After the race weekend in Barcelona in mid-September, it will be the Circuito Estoril, in Portugal, to host the inaugural Pirelli Estoril round that will also decide who between Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) and Scott Redding will be crowned Superbike World Champion.



The gap in the WorldSBK standings between the two English riders is wide (59 points) but Scott Redding and his team will give their best to keep the competition alive.



Chaz Davies’ goal will be to take some more satisfactions to close in the best way a seven years course that has seen him race and obtain great results with the official Ducati bikes and, in the last 5 seasons, with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team.



Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“I have already raced on the Estoril Circuit but more than 10 years have passed. I remember it wasn’t exactly my favourite circuit even if I finished very close to the podium. The weather conditions should be much better than what we found at Magny-Cours. It is the last race of the championship and I will continue to fight until the end. It has been a great season, we have learned a lot and we will try to have a great weekend”.



Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #7)

“Although I had hoped to continue together in 2021, all good things must come to an end. These 7 years as a Ducati factory and Aruba.it Racing rider have been unforgettable. I have many great memories from what we accomplished together – 27 race wins, 86 podiums, three times second position and one third position overall in the WorldSBK championship are all achievements to be proud of. I want to say a sincere thank you to all those who have been involved in this project and to the Ducatisti who have supported me over the years! I’ll do my best this weekend to finish this chapter on a positive note and try to lock down another P3 in the overall standings. Although it has been 15 years since I last raced in Estoril, I have clear memories of the circuit. I can’t wait to go on track and be competitive in the last race weekend of this pretty particular season”.