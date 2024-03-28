Nicolò Bulega underwent surgery for compartment syndrome

Nicolò Bulega underwent surgery today at the Oglio Po Hospital (Cremona), performed by Professor Alessio Pedrazzini to address the issue of chronic exertional forearm compartment syndrome (arm pump).



This pathology, now very common in the world of motorcycling, has been present since last winter and worsened during the Australian Round. It aggravated last weekend in Barcelona, where severe pain threatened to limit the performance of the reigning Supersport World Champion and current leader of the Superbike World Championship standings.



For this reason, in agreement with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, the decision to perform surgery on Nicolò Bulega’s right forearm has been made.

The rider will now have plenty of time to recover from the operation and to get in the best condition for the third round of the 2023 WorldSBK season scheduled for April 19-21 at the TT Circuit in Assen, Netherlands.