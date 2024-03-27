This weekend we saw our first win of the year in World Supersport

“Challenging weekend in Superbike, but positives to be taken”

In Superbike, this is a challenging track for us as the grip is very low and riders need to work hard to conserve the tyre. This means we cannot always maximise the strengths of our bike as the rider has to be more careful when they are using the side of the tyre – which is where the R1 is strong.

Considering this, Locatelli has been quick all weekend and had a strong first race and made a step compared to 2023 which is a good sign we have made the right steps with the development. For sure, it is not enough to fight for the podium but we knew this track would be challenging for us. Unfortunately in race two, he could not express his talent as he had to go straight on in lap one to avoid the bikes on the track after the Rinaldi/Bassani incident. But he put his head down and made up a lot of positions with a good pace considering the circumstances, to finish 13th when at the end of the first lap he was last with a ten second gap to the rider in front shows his commitment and motivation.

Keeping the focus on the official team, it has not been the start to the season any of us wanted for Jonathan. After the disappointment on the grid of race one and then difficulty backshifting in the Superpole Race, we saw a positive reaction for the second race which saw Jonathan take his first points of the season and collect some important data in the race so he could better understand the characteristics of the bike over a full distance race. I am sure in Assen the situation will be different and he will be back where he deserves to be and the team is working hard to make this happen.

I’ve seen some good work in the GYTR GRT Yamaha team this weekend. Dominique did not get a good start in both races, especially in race 2 got caught up in the opening laps, but he was able to recover and come through to a strong position. So the first few laps is definitely an area to improve, but his late race pace was very good.

Congratulations to Remy for a very hard fight in race two after a disappointing first race where maybe the tyre choice was not the correct one. On Sunday he showed his talent and it is a shame he had to drop a position after the chequered flag, because honestly, if he touched the green it was by just a few millimetres so he did not deserve this. It was nice to see his reaction two thirds in, when the tyre wear was down, he changed his riding style and gave everything to maintain a good pace and fight with Petrucci and it was very close in the end, so well done to him and his team.