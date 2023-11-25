Outstanding season filled with exceptional talent and intense competition at YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup

Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup, following an outstanding season filled with exceptional talent. In the face of intense competition, 16-year-old Italian Giorgio Orlando was selected as the champion of this year’s YZ125 Cup, while two Danes, 13-year-old Bertram Thorius and 11-year-old Willads Gordon, claimed the highest honours in the YZ85 and YZ65 categories respectively.

The bLU cRU is open to all Yamaha YZ riders aged between 8 and 16 years and is free to join.

This year’s YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup attracted an unprecedented 538 young riders from across Europe, illustrating the program’s growing popularity and its pivotal role in discovering and showcasing the future stars of MXGP. After an incredible year racing at national level, the competition reached its climax at the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, which was held in front of a staggering 102,000 fans at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France.

From the pool of 115 talented YZ riders that raced at the SuperFinale, 16 riders, including the standout female in each class, were selected to participate in the bLU cRU Masterclass, held over two-days at Motocross des Costières in France. This exclusive event provided a unique opportunity for these young riders to learn from MXGP legend Gautier Paulin, former WMX World Champion Nancy van de Ven, and bLU cRU Rider Coach Brian Jorgensen, all while showcasing their skills in pursuit of victory in the 2023 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup.

The exceptional level of talent displayed at the Masterclass made the selection of the winners a challenging task, but ultimately it was Orlando, Thorius, and Gordon who stood out in their respective categories for the selection committee, which was comprised of the three coaches, Brian Jorgensen, Nancy van de Ven and Gautier Paulin.

In the YZ125 class, Italian sensation Orlando demonstrated exceptional speed, skill, and determination, earning him a coveted spot in the JK Yamaha Supported MX Team. Orlando will compete in the 2024 EMX125 Championship aboard a GYTR kitted YZ125.

In the YZ85 category, Danish star-on-the-rise Thorius, who was the winner of the YZ65 Cup in 2021, showcased his talent and incredible transition to the YZ85, securing the top spot and garnering additional Yamaha support for his 2024 EMX85 season. Likewise, fellow Dane Gordon emerged as the YZ65 class winner and will also benefit from enhanced Yamaha support for his upcoming EMX65 season.

After the resounding success of the 2023 YZ Cup, Yamaha is pleased to announce a new opportunity for young talents to join the bLU cRU. In 2024, 120 riders will win a place on the gate at the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, which is provisionally scheduled to take place at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in the United Kingdom.

For those eager to be part of this incredible experience, the journey starts now. Click here to join the 2024 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup.

Thorsten Lentink: Yamaha Motor Europe MX Racing Coordinator

“This year’s YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup was impressive. Again, we’ve witnessed incredible growth and an exceptional level of talent. While selecting the winners was not an easy task, after analysing the finalists together with the Yamaha Racing committee and the three coaches, we are delighted to confirm Giorgio Orlando, Bertram Thorius and Willads Gordon as the winners. These three riders have shown great potential, both on track and off. For Giorgio, next season will be an exciting step in his career as he will take full advantage of his opportunity to join the JK Yamaha Supported MX Team to contest the full EMX125 season aboard a GYTR kitted YZ125. We look forward to having him inside the MXGP paddock next year and to see what he can achieve. At the same time, it is a pleasure to continue building our relationship with Bertram and Willads, both of these riders have followed the path of the bLU cRU for the past few years and we are delighted to provide them with extra support for their 2024 campaigns. On behalf of Yamaha Motor Europe, I would like to congratulate everyone who contested the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup this season. It was arguably one of the best seasons to date, and every single rider can be very proud of what they achieved! I’d also like to thank all of the bLU cRU families, whose unstinting support allows these young riders to showcase their talent on the world stage. We look forward to seeing you all again in 2024!”