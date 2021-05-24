Perfect MotoAmerica weekend at Virginia International Raceway

It was another hot one in Alton, Virginia, but that didn’t stop Gagne’s forward charge. The Californian topped morning warm-up to lead every session of the second round of the championship and then got another flying start from pole position to grab the holeshot. He then put in some consistently fast times, including the fastest lap of the race on Lap 2, and checked out to score his third consecutive win in the premier class by nearly 14 seconds. Gagne’s masterclass victory closed the gap on the points leader to six points.

With Sunday’s race being gridded by yesterday’s results, Herrin joined his teammate on the front row in third. Although he didn’t get the start he was hoping for, he was able to advance to third amidst the chaos going into the first turn. The 2013 Superbike Champion then drafted past the competition on the front straight to take the runner-up position at the start of Lap 2 but was passed on the following lap. While his teammate continued to stretch his lead, Herrin once again had a fight on his hand. At times, it was a four-rider battle for the podium, but he held onto third for eight laps despite the pressure. After the halfway mark, he found himself in a heated battle with the points leader, Mathew Scholtz. With four laps to go, Herrin went wide into Turn 1 and was passed by his fellow Yamaha rider, ultimately having to settle for fourth. The California rider leaves Virginia sitting third in the championship standings.

Next up for the Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing team is Round 3 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship on June 11- 13, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.