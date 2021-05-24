Perfect MotoAmerica weekend at Virginia International Raceway

Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne completed a perfect weekend at Virginia International Raceway with another dominant MotoAmerica Superbike victory in today’s Race Two. His teammate Herrin battled for a podium position but ultimately had to settle for fourth.
It was another hot one in Alton, Virginia, but that didn’t stop Gagne’s forward charge. The Californian topped morning warm-up to lead every session of the second round of the championship and then got another flying start from pole position to grab the holeshot. He then put in some consistently fast times, including the fastest lap of the race on Lap 2, and checked out to score his third consecutive win in the premier class by nearly 14 seconds. Gagne’s masterclass victory closed the gap on the points leader to six points.
With Sunday’s race being gridded by yesterday’s results, Herrin joined his teammate on the front row in third. Although he didn’t get the start he was hoping for, he was able to advance to third amidst the chaos going into the first turn. The 2013 Superbike Champion then drafted past the competition on the front straight to take the runner-up position at the start of Lap 2 but was passed on the following lap. While his teammate continued to stretch his lead, Herrin once again had a fight on his hand. At times, it was a four-rider battle for the podium, but he held onto third for eight laps despite the pressure. After the halfway mark, he found himself in a heated battle with the points leader, Mathew Scholtz. With four laps to go, Herrin went wide into Turn 1 and was passed by his fellow Yamaha rider, ultimately having to settle for fourth. The California rider leaves Virginia sitting third in the championship standings.
Next up for the Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing team is Round 3 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship on June 11- 13, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager
“As I said after Race One at Road Atlanta, everyone gives up one or two races and that we would make sure that we did not give up anymore. We did just that this weekend. Our R1s once again proved to be the fastest and best-handling bikes on the track. We went away with another track record and Jake is super motivated to continue his momentum. We also made some good headway with Josh. He will for sure be super strong at Road America and we are anxious to race there as our bikes always work well there.”
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing
“We rolled this R1 off the truck on Friday, and it was working amazing straight away. To get pole and my first double win feels amazing! I’m so stoked for the whole team. These guys have been working so hard, and to have a stellar weekend like this is a huge pay off. We’ll try to keep this momentum rolling!”
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing
“I’m happy with our results this weekend. We made a lot of headway towards getting me more confident on the motorcycle. Also, we got some solid points and are leaving here healthy. Thank you to the entire team for all of their hard work and congrats to Gagne and his team on two great races.”