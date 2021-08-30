2022 Honda models bring it on! New adventure, cruiser, neo-sport, mini-moto, trail and competition off-road bikes offer up a historic boxing match to their competition. Must see Africa Twin Adventure Sports / DCT and Africa Twin / DCT plus new Honda Monkey, Honda Shadow Phantom, Shadow Aero and ABS versions. Want more sporty? The Honda CB300R ABS is for you!

But wait just like an infomercial, there is more! 11 more new 2022 models from Honda’s Trail and off-road competition line have just been released too including the returning 2022 Honda Montesa Cota 301RR!

I really enjoy posting new models, to me, it is quite interesting to see what’s new, what’s changed, what’s coming and what’s in our future as rider’s. For example, did you see this week’s Total Motorcycle news about the first 2022 Aprilia model to be launched? Hint, it wasn’t gas powered or even what you think a motorcycle should look like!

Check out our newest 2022 Honda Motorcycle Model Guide right here with all our other 2022 Motorcycle Model Guides. For over 20 years, we make the best guides on the internet, you won’t be disappointed!

2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports: TRUE MODERN DAY ALL-ROUNDER.

Start with the amazing abilities of the Africa Twin. Add a long-range fuel tank and the comfort to go with it, the choice of Showa EERA™ suspension and six-speed DCT plus new, improved, shorter screen and vibrant Cracked Terrain paint options – inspired by the original Africa Twin – and you have the Africa Twin Adventure Sports. The ultimate bike for the long haul.

It’s been over three decades since the Honda XRV650 Africa Twin first rolled into Europe and while the motorcycle that now bears its name – launched in 2016 as the CRF1000L Africa Twin – was a brand-new motorcycle from the wheels up, it fully inherited the essence and spirit of what made the original so popular.

It was the balance between power and weight that was at the heart of the original bike’s appeal, just as it was for the new model. With its unique, athletic appearance, an enjoyable, usable engine and capable, comfortable chassis, the CRF1000L Africa Twin proved itself a true modern-day all-rounder and has been hugely popular with round-the-world adventurers, around-town commuters and weekend tourers alike.

2018 saw the Africa Twin, in both manual transmission and Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) form, receive Throttle By Wire (TBW) control plus 4 riding modes, expanded Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) options, as well as intake and exhaust development for improved engine response and sound. The platform also expanded: the Africa Twin Adventure Sports – with the same updates but featuring improved wind protection, greater tank range and longer-travel suspension – extended the machine even further into long-range off-road territory.

For 2022, the introduction of a bigger capacity, longer stroke 1084cc engine marked another landmark in the evolution of the Africa Twin. The CRF1100L Africa Twin* itself was comprehensively redrawn with an aggressive, compact rally style and even sharper off-road focus. Meanwhile, the touring comfort, technology and ability of the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports were also further enhanced – including the option of the cutting-edge Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERA™) suspension.

The CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports shares the frame, engine and riding position of the off-road focussed CRF1100L Africa Twin, but has a role very much of its own: to offer riders real continent-crossing long-haul ability and practicality both on and off-road. This comes in the shape of a large 24.8L fuel tank, extensive wind protection (from both the fairing and fairing side panels), height-adjustable screen, large engine sump guard, aluminium rear carrier plus tubeless wheels and tyres. ACC charger and heated grips are also standard fit.

The 2022 change made it smaller, slimmer, lower and 5kg lighter than the previous 998cc model, and offered stronger performance with changes to the engine that produced 7% more peak power, 6% more peak torque and much greater strength everywhere in the rev-range. It was also Honda’s first EURO5 compliant engine. The frame too was completely revised and featured a new bolt-on aluminium subframe. The aluminium swingarm was based on that of the CRF450R moto-crosser.

At the centre of the Africa Twin Adventure Sports, a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) controls not only the 7-level HSTC but also 3-level Wheelie Control, Cornering ABS (with off-road setting), Rear Lift Control and DCT cornering detection. There are four default riding modes: URBAN, TOUR, GRAVEL and OFF-ROAD.

For optimum suspension damping front and rear the Africa Twin Adventure Sports is also available with Showa EERA™ as an option. Four default modes – SOFT, MID, HARD and OFF-ROAD – cover every type of riding situation, and there’s a USER mode for further fine-tuning. Rear spring preload can also be adjusted while stationary.

Tailored for complete control, the riding position features a slim-section seat and high-set handlebars. Dual LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) feature three-stage Cornering Lights – that automatically adjust the field of illumination depending on the lean angle, giving optimum visibility, improving safety. Cruise control and heated grips are standard-fit. A full colour Multi Information Display (MID) 6.5-inch TFT touch screen brings immersive engagement with the machine’s systems, plus Apple CarPlay® and Bluetooth connectivity, with Android Auto® functionality introduced in early 2021.

For 2022, the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sport now features refined Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) settings for even smoother handling in 1st and 2nd gears, a new shorter adjustable screen, and striking new ‘Cracked Terrain’ graphics.

The fundamentals of the enduringly popular package remain: a lightweight chassis and torque-heavy 1084cc engine; a full electronics package using a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit to manage riding modes and HSTC as well as Cornering ABS, Wheelie Control, Rear Lift Control, plus cornering detection functionality on the DCT version; standard fit cruise control, heated grips, USB port and ACC charger; a full colour 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen that incorporates Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto® and Bluetooth connectivity; dual LED headlights that feature Daytime Running Lights (DRL) technology and Cornering Lights; the option of Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERA™). And unmistakeable Africa Twin design and styling.