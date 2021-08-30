Big crash at Ironman National in Crawfordsville Indiana

Ferrandis set the pace straight away, topping both qualifying sessions to earn the fastest qualifier honors in the premier class. He got a good launch off of the gate and took the number-one spot before the start of Lap 2. Although he was passed shortly after, he reclaimed the lead at the end of the lap. He tried to build a gap, but it was a heated three-rider battle up front. He held up to the pressure, and as the clock was winding down, he started to pull away, ultimately crossing the line with a four-second lead for his sixth moto win of the season.

In Moto 2, Ferrandis grabbed the holeshot, but he was shuffled to third early in the race. The Frenchman put his head down and once again made the pass before the start of Lap 6. From there, he managed a smart race in the challenging conditions to keep his podium streak rolling with a second-place finish for second overall.

Plessinger didn’t get the start he was hoping for in the first moto and found himself 14th after the first lap. He quickly went to work and advanced to seventh four laps into the moto and then up sixth with four laps to go, where he ultimately finished. The Ohio Native had a better start in Moto 2 in sixth. On that opening lap, he was shuffled to seventh, but he fought back to reclaim the position on the following lap. As the race wore on, he started to lose some ground and was ninth on Lap 6. He tried to keep pushing at what he considers his home race, but unfortunately, the punishing conditions had him withdrawing from the race after the halfway mark.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team heads back west to Pala, California, for the penultimate round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship on September 4 at Fox Raceway.