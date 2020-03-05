Polaris For a limited time you can take advantage of rebates up to $5000

SPECIAL OFFERS

2019 AND 2018 SLINGSHOT® MODELS

2.99% for 72 Months*

OR

$3,000 Rebate on Slingshot Grand Touring**

$5,000 Rebate on Slingshot SL or SLR**

2018, 2019 & 2020 SLINGSHOT MODELS

Automatic Upgrade Owner Credit****

Current Slingshot owners can take advantage of a $1,000 credit toward the purchase of a new 2018, 2019 or 2020 Slingshot.

***Promo code: SSGRTR2020

*As Low As 2.99% APR for 72 Months Legal:

This is a limited time offer which is valid for the purchase of selected qualifying models and is subject to credit approval on qualified purchases financed during this program. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer available through TD Bank and valid on new 2018 and 2019 Slingshot models. Monthly payment and cost of borrowing will vary depending on amount borrowed and down payment/trade. Minimum amount to finance is $5,000. Example for MY2019 Slingshot SL: $31,699 financed at 2.99% APR over 72 months = 72 monthly payments of $433.33 with a cost of borrowing of $2,670.97 and a total obligation of $31,200.07. Monthly payment examples exclude tax, title & other fees. See participating retailers for complete details and conditions. Offer valid January 1 – March 31, 2020.

** Customer Cash Rebates:

Slingshot SL $5,000

Slingshot SLR $5,000

Slingshot Grand Touring $3,000

This is a limited time offer which is valid for the purchase of selected qualifying models. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer valid on new 2018 and 2019 Slingshot models. All rebates paid to dealer and are not redeemable for cash. Offer valid January 1 – March 31, 2020.

*** VALID MARCH 1 – APRIL 30, 2020. RESTRICTIONS APPLY.RESTRICTIONS: Valid from March 1, 2020- April 30, 2020. Get $40 (US or Canadian dollar) off Slingshot® Oil Change and Other Service, Valid Services: Air Filter Change, Brake Pad Replacement, New Battery, Drive Belt Change OR Get $100 (US or Canadian dollar) off $500 (US or Canadian dollar) Purchase of Slingshot® Parts and Oil Products. Labor cost not included. Physical coupon with valid code must be presented at time of purchase for discount to apply. Dealers and employees are not eligible for the discount. Not valid on non-Slingshot products or after the expiration date. The coupon cannot be used in combination with any other coupon or offer. While supplies last. This offer may be discontinued or modified at any time by Slingshot®. Offer available only in the U.S. and Canada, and is void where prohibited by law. By submitting this coupon with your name, address and email, you authorize and consent to Slingshot®, Polaris Industries Inc., and its authorized Slingshot® dealerships contacting you via phone, email, direct mail and other forms of communication about Slingshot®, its products, offers, or marketing materials. Slingshot® is a registered trademark of Polaris Industries Inc. Always wear a helmet, eye protection, and protective clothing and obey the speed limit. Never ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Only one (1) $40 off Service or $100 off $500 coupon per customer can be submitted.

DEALER INSTRUCTIONS: This is an Slingshot® OEM coupon. For reimbursement log on to your Slingshot® dealer website then go to dealer management on the blue tool bar and click coupon redemption to login and proceed with the submittal process. Scan this coupon along with the original sales slip (receipt of purchase) that indicates the discount was issued at time of purchase, including all applicable part numbers and product descriptions. Dealer must check the box on which offer was used and highlight corresponding items on the original sales slip (receipt of purchase). All redemptions must be submitted by May 15, 2020 or earlier. Incomplete redemptions will not be credited and credit amount given will not exceed amount given to customer. All redemptions will be charged to dealer parts account.© 2020 Polaris Industries Inc.OR$40 OFF SERVICEWITH PURCHASE OF OIL CHANGE AND OTHER SERVICEVALID SERVICES: AIR FILTER CHANGE, BRAKE PAD REPLACEMENT, NEW BATTERY, DRIVE BELT REPLACEMENT$100 OFF$500 PURCHASEOF SLINGSHOT® PARTS OR LUBRICANT PRODUCTSLABOR COST NOT INCLUDED$40 OFF SERVICE: 2019-PGA-SS-GRTR-40-878$100 OFF $500: 2019-PGA-SS-GRTR-100-878SELECT OFFER

****Owner Credit

This is a limited time offer which is valid toward the purchase of select qualifying new model year 2018, 2019, and 2020 Slingshot models, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer available to any individual who currently owns a Slingshot (proof of ownership/ registration is required). Trade-in is not required. Offer may be combined with all other promotional offers at the time of sale. All rebates are paid to dealer and are not redeemable for cash. Limit 1 per qualifying purchase. Offer valid March 1st, 2020 through April 30th, 2020.