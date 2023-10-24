Richmond Hill, ON. Please be advised of the following changes within the senior management team at BMW Group Canada.

Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO of BMW of North America and Head of Region Americas, announced that David George, President and CEO of BMW Group Canada, will become President and CEO, BMW Group UK and Ireland effective January, 2024. In his current role at BMW Group Canada, David has lead the Canadian operations towards a more digital, electric and sustainable future. Under his leadership, the organization has experienced industry-leading growth in electrification and customer satisfaction, and in adoption of digital assets such as the MyBMW App. But perhaps most importantly, he has strengthened and nurtured relationships with the Group’s valued retail partners nationwide.

“I want to thank and congratulate David on all of his achievements during his term as President and CEO of BMW Group Canada,” commented Sebastian Mackensen. “Successfully managing the business through challenging market conditions while at the same time promoting the achievements of our retail partners has created a transparent and trusted relationship, benefiting both our customers and stakeholders.”

“While David’s move back to the UK comes much earlier than anticipated, I am happy to announce that Andrew Scott, currently Director, National Sales and Network Development, will succeed David George,” continued Mackensen. “Andrew’s various positions in sales and marketing with the Group across Canada give him the knowledge and experience to steer the business into an electrified future and to continue developing the positive relationship with the national retail network.”

“This is a wonderful new opportunity for Andrew,” concluded Mackensen. “I’m excited to promote an individual from within Team Canada into this important position, and I look forward to working with Andrew even more closely in his new role.”

BMW Group in Canada

