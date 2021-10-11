Progressive American Flat Track season finale Charlotte North Carolina

The season finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway was delayed a day with rain on Friday, so it was an abbreviated schedule with only two qualifying sessions. After finishing fifth in his Semi, Daniels lined up on the third row in 10th. The defending AFT Singles Champion needed to finish 13th or better if his rival won. With the big picture in mind, he rode a smart race in the challenging track conditions and was able to advance to sixth, where he would ultimately finish to clinch the crown. In addition to holding on to his number-one plate, Daniels put his name in the record books as the only rider to earn back-to-back titles in the highly competitive AFT Singles Championship. The Illinois rider also had a solid debut in the Production Twins class this season, finishing on the podium at all four rounds entered and taking three race wins.

Beach had a solid start to the evening program, finishing fourth in his Mission SuperTwins Semi to line up on the second row of the grid for the Main Event. It was a complete restart after his teammate Carlile went down early in the race, and Beach was fifth after the first lap and was maintaining that position. Before the halfway mark, the red flag was brought out again after a big crash involving two riders up front. The Owensboro rider lined up third for the staggered restart and was right on the heels of the race leader. Beach had a look at multiple passing opportunities and moved to strike on the final lap of the race. With two laps to go, it turned into a three-rider fight to the finish and he ultimately crossed the line third. He ended the season with a top-five finish in the point standings, scoring a pair of wins and a total of four podiums.

The AFT Singles team went out in the first Semi race of the evening, but unfortunately, Rush crashed on the warmup lap and broke his leg. On the SuperTwins side of the tent, Carlile had a big crash early in the Main Event and incurred a similar injury to his teammate. Both riders were sent to a local area hospital and are being evaluated, and an update will come at a later date.