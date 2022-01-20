Quiz Challenge Top MotoGP vs EWC riders competition

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 20.

What do you get when you put four of Suzuki’s top MotoGP and EWC riders together for a quiz competition?

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir and Alex Rins square-up against Yoshimura SERT Motul’s EWC World Champions Gregg Black and Xavier Simeon in a fun competition hosted by Sylvain Guintoli, who happens to be Suzuki Ecstar’s main test rider and also Yoshimura SERT Motul’s 2021 World Champion. So no bias there for either team!

All four factory riders answer questions about each other’s machinery ranging from which team bike is louder, which team bike is heavier, what is the top speed of the GSX-RR and GSX-R1000R at Le Mans and what is the capacity of the fuel tanks?