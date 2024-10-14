Race win the highlight for Ryder LeBlond as EnduroCross opens in Colorado

A mixed opening round of the 2024 AMA EnduroCross Series finished on a high for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, where Ryder LeBlond won the final race of the three-moto format to deliver an impressive end to the night at the Broadmoor World Arena.

LeBlond effectively eased into the new season on his Husqvarna FX 350, battling to eighth and 13th positions in the early races of the evening, before putting everything together to take the lead around halfway and storm to victory in race three. It was a convincing turnaround for Ryder on his way to eighth overall, but one that he will build upon in the coming rounds.

Ryder LeBlond: "Colorado Springs started out kind of rough! I felt okay in practice, feel like I had good lines, but then my Hot Lap wasn't great with some mistakes. First moto and second moto, I was avoiding the chaos for the most part, but I just made my own mistakes again and went back pretty far – it was a tough track to make moves on. That wasn't good, so I gave it all in my last moto from the second row, and rode like I know how to for the win! Hopefully I can take that confidence into the next round."

Rockstar Energy Factory Racing teammate Colton Haaker started the night strongly with P2 in the Hot Lap session, and then raced to third in the opening encounter. He backed that up with 6-8 scores to conclude Round 1, placing sixth overall for what was an otherwise promising weekend for the five-time series champion.

Colton Haaker: “It was an unfortunate start to the season in some ways, made some mistakes on our side also, but we will regroup and come back swinging at Round 2. The end result was okay, sixth overall and some promise there – it just didn’t come together across the three motos on the night.”

EX Pro Class Results

1. Trystan Hart, KTM

2. Jonny Walker, Triumph

3. Cooper Abbott, Sherco

4. Will Riordan, GASGAS

6. Colton Haaker, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

8. Ryder LeBlond, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Upcoming Offroad Races – October 2024

10/19: EnduroCross Championship – Round 2

10/25: EnduroCross Championship – Round 3

10/26: EnduroCross Championship – Round 4

10/27: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 13

10/27: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 8