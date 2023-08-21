2023 AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship Results TKO Final Knockout

The 13th annual Tennessee Knockout (TKO) marked a successful outing for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, with Ryder LeBlond finishing sixth and Colton Haaker claiming 12th in what was once again the AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship.

LeBlond began the weekend by notching the fastest time in Saturday’s Hot Lap. Sunday’s final action saw him hampered by a loss of time on the opening lap after becoming stuck on a technical climb, with the Husqvarna racer having to charge his way back to sixth position.

“I finished the 2023 TKO with sixth place out here in Tennessee,” commented LeBlond. “I got held up pretty badly on the first lap on the hill, which put me back a long way down the order, and the rest of my race was spent fighting my way through the field for sixth. Overall, it was a fun day, and big thank you to the team.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna teammate Haaker posted the ninth-fastest time on Saturday, before a fall during the opening race on Sunday set the tone for the remainder of the day. The number 10 fought hard on the extremely challenging terrain and finished in 12th place overall in the Final Knockout.

recalled Haaker. “Had a fall during the first race today, so the rest of the day was more about just making it through in one piece. We struggled a little bit, but overall, it was fun to return to Tennessee.” “Man, it’s been five years since I’ve been here, and it’s exactly how I’d remembered it – grueling, brutal, rocky, and slippery,”“Had a fall during the first race today, so the rest of the day was more about just making it through in one piece. We struggled a little bit, but overall, it was fun to return to Tennessee.” The weekend also saw Husqvarna Factory Racing international Billy Bolt in attendence, finishing second on the podium. Bolt pieced together a strong run of results throughout Sunday’s action, finishing the opening TKO race in sixth place. Charging to a second-place finish in race two, Bolt was strong in the Final Knockout, where he would clinch second overall for the event.

Provisional Results – 2023 TKO Final Knockout



1. Trystan Hart (KTM)

2. Billy Bolt – Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM)

4. Jonny Walker (Beta)

5. Cody Webb (Sherco)

6. Ryder LeBlond – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

…

12. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing