Rainy Mason Dixon GNCC Mt. Morris Results

The eighth round of the GNCC series was in Mt. Morris, PA for the Mason-Dixon. Much like the last round, the weather brought rain on Thursday and Friday, but Saturday and Sunday, the sun was out, making for ideal race conditions.
As the race began on Sunday both our XC2 riders, Evan Smith and Jon Johnson got good jumps and went into the first turn 3rd and 5th. Jon Johnson was able to stay in the top 5 entering the woods but Evan did not have the same fortune, He was pushed towards the back of the pack. At the end of Lap 1, Jon was in 5th and Evan was 10th. Jon continued to run up front until the two-lap board came out and he began to fade back, eventually finishing 9th. Evan, however, made a late push and worked his way all the way to 5th, just missing 4th by a few seconds.
Jason Lipscomb got a good start in the XC3 class, entering the woods in 4th. He was able to stay there through Lap 1. He dropped back a little as the day wore on but stayed consistent and was able to finish his day a strong 5th.
Results:
Evan Smith
5th Place – XC2
Jon Johnson
9th Place – XC2
Jay Lipscomb
5th Place – XC3
Photos: Ken Hill
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“Great day at round eight. I got off to a slow start and had a crash on the opening lap but spent the next couple of laps recovering and getting in position. I made a push from 10th to 5th on the last two laps to set a personal season-best!”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“I had a good run going, in the beginning, sitting in 5th place. However, I struggled the last half of the race and fell back four spots.”
Jay Lipscomb
Factory 125 RR
“I had a decent jump off the line going into the woods in around 5th place. Battled within the top 5 for the first couple of laps before settling into 5th where I stayed the rest of the race. Not thrilled with the result but definitely moving in the right direction and excited to keep improving.”
