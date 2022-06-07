Rainy Mason Dixon GNCC Mt. Morris Results

The eighth round of the GNCC series was in Mt. Morris, PA for the Mason-Dixon. Much like the last round, the weather brought rain on Thursday and Friday, but Saturday and Sunday, the sun was out, making for ideal race conditions. As the race began on Sunday both our XC2 riders, Evan Smith and Jon Johnson got good jumps and went into the first turn 3rd and 5th. Jon Johnson was able to stay in the top 5 entering the woods but Evan did not have the same fortune, He was pushed towards the back of the pack. At the end of Lap 1, Jon was in 5th and Evan was 10th. Jon continued to run up front until the two-lap board came out and he began to fade back, eventually finishing 9th. Evan, however, made a late push and worked his way all the way to 5th, just missing 4th by a few seconds. Jason Lipscomb got a good start in the XC3 class, entering the woods in 4th. He was able to stay there through Lap 1. He dropped back a little as the day wore on but stayed consistent and was able to finish his day a strong 5th.