Razgatlioğlu exploits standard Pirelli for a hat trick in Misano

Sunday of the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round, the fourth of the FIM World Superbike Championship, was dominated by Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) who, choosing the higher grip of the standard SC1 front for the Superpole Race and the greater support of the SC2 front for Race 2, took two more wins, achieving his first hat trick astride the BMW. The choices differed for the other two riders on the podium, teammates Nicolò Bulega and Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), who used the SC1 front in both races today. In WorldSSP, the duel continued between the standard and the development SC1 at the front. Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) replicated yesterday’s win on the standard version ahead of Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) who raced on the SC1 in D0444 specification. Razgatlioğlu good at exploiting all the compounds



“Both the SC1 and the SC2 front tyres in WorldSBK were valid options for the races today. The BMW Motorrad riders’ decision to alternate the two between the short and the long races was based primarily on the characteristics of the bikes and personal riding styles, and Razgatlioğlu’s wins confirm the validity of the choices. In WorldSSP, the choice between the standard and the development SC1 once again divided the grid more or less in half. This means that the D0279 is already popular with many riders and that we are on the right path toward improving this category of tyres for the class. We also received important confirmation on the rear tyres. We saw that the standard SCX worked will with asphalt temperatures higher than 50° C, although they do require intelligent management on the final laps, which is an outstanding result for this round, but we will continue development based on different circuits and conditions. The development solutions always go through a first-contact phase and rearrangement and integration, which come about with more knowledge and the refinements that are carried out, as much by the teams as on our part. The material we brought to Misano was all brand new. The riders had a taste of it in the first sessions and we are not surprised that the choices for the race were conservative in favour of the standard solutions. We’ll bring the innovations to the next tests and at other circuits that have comparable conditions and characteristics in order to have more references.” · Choices were almost unanimous among the riders for the Superpole Race, where the SC1 front and SCQ rear combination was the most used. Only Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) stood out from the crowd, opting for the SCX rear. The race was also faster than last year, with an average improvement per lap of 0.605 seconds. The race fast lap record was also broken. Razgatlioğlu improved on the 2023 time, also his, by almost half a second. · It was a similar scenario in WorldSBK Race 2, where almost all the riders went with the standard SCX for the rear and the standard SC1 at the front. Iannone (Ducati) and Norrodin (Honda) preferred the SCX-A development tyre in D0339 specification at the rear, whereas the BMW riders, Razgatlioğlu, van der Mark, and Gerloff, opted for the SC2 front. · All the WorldSSP riders confirmed the SCX as the choice for the rear. For the front, like yesterday, the grid was almost equally divided between the standard SC1 and the development SC1 in D0444 specification, with 18 riders using the former and 15 the latter. Only Ondrej Vostatek (PTR Triumph) raced with the SC2. · Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) completed her brace in Misano, also winning Race 2 of the WorldWCR, ahead of Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) and Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team). They, as well as all the other participants, raced with the SC1 on both the front and the rear.