KORIE STEEDE CLAIMS P2 IN PRO WOMEN AS U.S. SPRINT ENDURO SERIES CONTINUES

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing took home two podium finishes at Round 6 of the 2024 U.S. Sprint Enduro Series, with Craig DeLong and Korie Steede finishing third and second, respectively, in Newburg, West Virginia.

DeLong rode his Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 350 to third position on Saturday and improved to second on Sunday, falling just short of the runner-up result on combined times. He’s now positioned P2 in both the Pro 1 and overall championship standings with two rounds remaining.

DeLong reflected. "Today was really good, I fell in the second enduro test and probably lost 10 seconds. That really set me back because I was second behind Johnny [Girroir] and that fall dropped me back to third. I had a good cross test and I won the first enduro test today, so I feel I've been making good improvements the last few weeks."

The Pro Women Class saw Steede race to second position on the podium, finishing the weekend strongly on her Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 250, and taking a lot out of the two days of competition. Steede is ranked second in the series following six of eight rounds.

said Steede. "Overall, it was a super rough weekend for me – I just wasn't on, it's really hard to compete with Brandy [Richards] when you are making a lot of mistakes, so Sunday I tried to turn the day around and grabbed two test wins and had the fastest enduro time in the final enduro test, so at least I improved. We'll keep working from here!"

Pro 1 Class Results

1. Johnny Girroir, KTM

2. Cody Barnes, Honda

3. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Pro Women Class Results

1. Brandy Richards, KTM

2. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

