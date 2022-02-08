Ready 4 Red Ducati 2022 tour

The Ready 4 Red tour is back! We’re touring the country showcasing our incredible new products. Get an exclusive, up-close preview of the new bikes before they hit showrooms. Meet the Ducati North America team in a city near you to ask any questions you’ve been itching to ask, all while enjoying antipasti, refreshments, and music. Each stop will provide a unique experience for all guests, so no two stops are the same!

The Ducati team will present the new product, starring the highly anticipated DesertX, which exudes exploration, fun, and off-road capability. Just one look, and you’ll be transported to the atmosphere of the Dakar Rally.

The evolution of speed continues with the new Panigale V4 S with structural and technological enhancements that provide exhilarating excitement and easier riding on the track for pro-riders and amateurs alike.

There’s a new fighter in town! And make it double. The Streetfighter V2, a sport naked with a one-of-a-kind character, will provide the right dose of power to ensure feisty performance and maximum riding fun. Meet its stylish sibling, the most adrenaline-pumping naked bike to ever roll its wheels off the production line in Borgo Panigale, the Streetfighter V4 SP. This bike stands out from the pack with a special livery inspired from the bikes used during MotoGP and SBK pre-season testing.

Those riders with a taste for sportiness will be excited to get to know our Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak. A bike developed to bring sporty qualities to the extreme, resulting in a bike that is sharp, precise, and effective on those twisty roads and on the track. Rediscover the versatility of the Multistrada V4 S Travel & Radar. With its smooth V4 engine and adaptable riding modes that will take you from adventurous rides on mixed terrain to long journeys in maximum comfort, ruling all roads has never been easier.

Connect alongside kindred Ducatisti who share the same Ducati passion as you. We look forward to sharing this special experience with you and celebrating the 2022 Ducati models.

All events will take place from 7 PM – 9 PM.

Don’t delay and check out our tour stops below and RSVP today.