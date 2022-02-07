Oh, I have to admit Kawasaki has found a weak spot in my armor as I’m a sucker for the UJM retro bike look and the new 2022 Kawasaki Big 5-0 Bikes Arrive now at dealers… my wallet is ready! Four wonderfully gorgeous 50th Anniversary retro’s to choose from… which one will be in your garage? Will it be the classic-4 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS 50th Anniversary, or the screamer Z900 50th Anniversary, maybe the laid back Z650RS 50th Anniversary or the more sporty Z650 50th Anniversary? All available in classic fire cracker red color too! Oh my, too much choice! My pick has to be the class-4 if you are wondering, nothing like an inline four UJM to complete the feel, sound and look. But I’ve heard the Z650RS will be a super-popular choice too… the wallet is opening up!

Let the retro’s roam the roads again!

2022 Kawasaki Z900RS 50th Anniversary: TRUE SPIRIT.

Introducing the 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS 50th Anniversary…

Reigniting the classic style of the original Z1 900 motorcycle, the Kawasaki Z 50th Anniversary Z900RS and Z650RS retro-sport motorcycles feature a “Fireball” colorway that honors the legendary Z1 and pursues the quality suitable for a 50-year milestone. A special painting process was developed specifically for these Z 50th anniversary models, which includes the candy colors being applied in layers using a special technique that brings out a deep, glossy texture to enhance the inherent beauty of these retro-sport models. The frame is finished in gloss black to complement the rich coloring, and gold colored wheels add to the old school retro styling. Additional special features found on these models include “Double Overhead Camshaft” side cover emblems like that found on the original Z1, a commemorative Z 50th Anniversary tank logo, revised seat material with a distinct texture and special color stitching, and a chrome grab bar.

Adding to the Z 50th Anniversary Z900RS’ design are timeless design elements with minimal bodywork and no fairing for a pure retro-style look. The 2022 Z900RS features a 948cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine, Assist & Slipper clutch, horizontal back-link rear suspension, authentic retro styling, iconic teardrop fuel tank, sound tuned stainless steel exhaust system, round LED headlight, and bullet-shaped analog dials

Kawasaki celebrates the 50th anniversary of its iconic Z motorcycle with the Z900 RS 50th Anniversary model, which has special colors and graphics applied to this model that pays homage to the legendary Z1, the original hot-rod inline four cylinder motorcycle. This model combines the traditional Z1 styling and engine configuration with modern elements such as Kawasaki’s latest electronic rider support technology, suspension, LED lighting and digital instrumentation. It also comes with a limited edition coffee table book to commemorate 50 years of Z model high-performance.

2022 Kawasaki Z900 50th Anniversary: FIRECRACKER RETURNS.

Introducing the 2022 Kawasaki Z900 50th Anniversary…

Kawasaki celebrates the 50th anniversary of its iconic Z motorcycle with the Z900 50th Anniversary model, which has special colors and graphics applied to the model that continues the Kawasaki legacy of creating legendary 900cc-class machines whose performance surpasses that of many full liter-class motorcycles. It also comes with a limited edition coffee table book to commemorate 50 years of Z model high-performance.

Z 50th Anniversary editions of the Z900 and Z650 supernakeds are clad in an eye-catching “Firecracker Red” that was found on dominant Kawasaki machines like the Z1100GP. This hue of red was Kawasaki’s signature color in the 1980s, and for these Z 50th Anniversary models, was specially blended, making their aggressive supernaked Z styling even more striking. Dark blue and silver highlights throughout complement the vivid red color and a gloss black frame contrasts the bright coloring. The Z emblem and Kawasaki logo are finished in gold and a commemorative Z 50th Anniversary logo has been added to the front fender, further distinguishing these models from their standard counterparts. The red wheels feature silver pinstripes, adding to the head turning styling and special seat that has a texture distinct from the standard model. Gold outer fork tubes can also be found on the Z 50th Anniversary Z900, providing a high-class touch.

The Z 50th Anniversary Z900 naked sportbike is equipped with a variety of advanced features and epitomizes Kawasaki’s belief of what the ideal supernaked should be. At 948cc with an ultra-lightweight chassis, every ride is met with exceptional power, responsiveness, and excitement. The Z900 features a 948cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine, fine-tuned front and rear suspension settings, Sugomi™-inspired Z styling, Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Power Mode and Integrated Riding Modes selection, Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP, TFT Color Instrumentation, LED headlamp, position lamp & license plate lamp, and Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 Tires.

2022 Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary: RETROVOLUTIONARY.

Introducing the 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary…

A special painting process was developed specially for the Z650RS and Z900RS 50th anniversary editions, replicating the iconic “Fireball” pattern of the original Z1. The candy colours of the tank and bodywork are applied in layers to bring out a deep, glossy texture that enhances the inherent beauty of these machines. Both machines feature gold-coloured wheels and “Double Overhead Camshaft” emblems reminiscent of the past and proudly show the “Z 50th” logo on the top of the tank.

2022 Kawasaki Z650 50th Anniversary: ENERGISE.

Introducing the 2022 Kawasaki Z650 50th Anniversary…

Aggressive meets supernaked with this ideal blend of sporty performance and everyday versatility. Featuring next-level technology and a strong 649cc engine, the Z650 naked sportbike is a compact middleweight without equal.

Kawasaki celebrates the 50th anniversary of its iconic Z motorcycle with the Z650 50th Anniversary model, which has special colors and graphics applied to the light and nimble supernaked Z650 ABS motorcycle and comes with a limited edition coffee table book to commemorate 50 years of Z model high-performance.