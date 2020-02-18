Riello UPS is Ducati team main sponsor in the 2020 WorldSBK season

Aruba.it Racing – Ducati is pleased to announce the renewal of its sponsorship by Riello UPS, a brand of the Riello Elettronica group, a world player in the production of uninterruptible power supplies, photovoltaic inverters and Energy Storage systems. Riello UPS will be the Aruba.it Racing Team’s main sponsor for the upcoming 2020 World Superbike season.

Just as Aruba is the market leader in Italy with a portfolio of undisputed high-value data center services, web hosting and digital solutions, Riello UPS offers a wide range of products to protect the electrical continuity of all types of data center, from small and medium-sized to complex and resilient installations.

Among the Riello UPS product ranges, the Multi Power (MPW and MPX) and NextEnergy (NXE) series stand out as efficient, innovative, resilient and scalable UPS systems that meet the rigorous requirements of modern data centers and guarantee ideal protection against interruptions, loss of data and service downtime.

Multi Power is an advanced modular system for data centers and critical loads which is designed to protect high density system such as IOT, EDGE Computing and micro data center applications, i.e. distributed applications limited in maximum power, aimed at reducing the latency level and improving network connectivity for data transfer and processing.

NextEnergy is a fully scalable, transformerless, latest generation flexible system designed and manufactured by Riello UPS to offer unparalleled performance and meet stringent power requirements for mission critical applications such as data centers, telecommunications networks, commercial and industrial installations.

The 2020 Superbike World Championship will see the Riello UPS brand present on the windshield of the new Panigale V4 R, as well as on the suits of the riders of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team. Riello UPS contributes to the team’s performance by providing new generation uninterruptible power supplies to protect sophisticated electronic control and communication equipment, which guarantees maximum safety and reliability.

Pierantonio Riello, President of Riello Elettronica

“Riello UPS shares high technological standards and faces the same challenges on international markets as Ducati and Aruba, which is why it has established a valuable partnership with them by creating a team of Italian excellence, which not only guarantees worldwide visibility but collaborates by making available their technological expertise to achieve increasingly important goals.”

Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager.

“With Riello UPS we have a consolidated partnership, the result of many years of collaboration and success, in the name of sharing the same philosophy that wants to bring Made in Italy to excel in the world, both in the sports and business fields.”

Stefano Cecconi, CEO of Aruba S.p.A. and Team Principal of Aruba.it Racing – Ducati.

“The realities of Aruba and Riello UPS are close, not only for this sponsorship partnership of which we are proud but also for the sharing of the challenges in the field of data centers, for which both are excellent in offering high content services and products technological and reliability. This strong relationship with our partners allows us to put together the know-how necessary to compete in the best way and achieve important goals also on the track.”