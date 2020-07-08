Royal Enfield Launches Slide School Presented by Moto Anatomy

MILWAUKEE, Wis (July 7, 2020) — American Flat Track racer Johnny Lewis will host Slide School presented by Royal Enfield, a multi-faceted flat track training program in 2020. Lewis will use a combination of Royal Enfield FT411 and a soon-to-be added FT 650 motorcycles as the primary training tools used in the curriculum. Lewis initially developed the program in India and will now debut at select tracks across the U.S. and also at his Moto Anatomy training facility in Florida this year.

“I’m excited to continue building a deeper relationship with Royal Enfield,” said Lewis. “It was a great opportunity to fine tune the program in India while being immersed in the Royal Enfield culture. I was also able to see first hand just how much potential the FT411 has as a training tool. I am impressed by its versatility and can’t wait to get my students on the FT411. Royal Enfield is committed to growing motorcycling and I’m proud to be part of that effort.”

Lewis will run Slide Schools out of his Moto Anatomy facility in central Florida including in conjunction with select AFT rounds. During the schools, Slide School participants will be taught the basics of flat track and then given one-on-one direction and coaching from Lewis. The program will equip any level rider with the skills needed to become a proficient flat tracker.

The program is built around a three and a half hour course with the FT411. Participants will use gear provided by JUST 1 Racing, EVS Sports and have the option to ride with the Bluetooth Sena communication systems, all for $250.

Additional stops will be added throughout the remainder of 2020. Classes are limited to eight participants per time slot and appropriate mask and social distancing guidelines will be in place to ensure a safe environment for all riders and coaches.

To learn more about Slide School and to sign up, visit https://www.moto-anatomy.com/slideschool.

2020 Slide School Dates

July 19: Center Hill, FL following Volusia AFT

August 8: Cleveland, OH

September 13: Gettysburg, PA following Williams Grove AFT

October 6: Travelers Rest, SC

October 18: Center Hill, FL following Daytona Beach AFT

