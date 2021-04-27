SBK Suzuki Kazuki Watanabe crashes with concussion and bone fractures

WATANABE WITHDRAWS FROM SUZUKA SBK

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 26.

Yoshimura SERT Motul rider, Kazuki Watanabe, withdrew from last weekend’s All Japan Superbike round at Suzuka, following a crash in the Free Practice session on Thursday.

Watanabe suffered a concussion and bone fractures to his left hand in the crash and the team declared him unfit to race following a medical check.

Team Director Yohei Kato:

“We were very disappointed to cancel our participation in the Suzuka race, particularly as we felt we had a chance for good results.

“Kazuki was fast and highly motivated, and it was looking to be a great opportunity to obtain data for the EWC Suzuka 8 Hour race later in the season.

“Now the most important thing is for Kazuki to recover quickly and for him to return to action soon.”

