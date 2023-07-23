Scintillating Win in Lommel with Title Charge

Janis Reisulis Strengthens EMX125 Title Charge with Scintillating Win in Lommel

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Reisulis was exceptional at the seventh round of the EMX125 Championship in Lommel, Belgium. The talented 15-year-old thrilled thousands of Belgian fans with a remarkable victory in Race One, followed by a hard-fought second-place finish in Race Two, to secure his fourth round win of the season. As a result, Reisulis has maintained his impeccable 100% podium record and now leads the championship by 31 points.

In the opening race, Reisulis had fans on their feet as he successfully led every lap, ultimately crossing the finish line with an impressive 15-second lead over the recently crowned Junior Motocross World Champion, Mathis Valin.

In stark contrast to the dry and sunny conditions in Race One, constant downpours of rain made the already challenging Lommel sand track even more treacherous for Race Two.

At the start, Reisulis powered his GYTR kitted 125 to a decent start but was pushed wide by his closest championship rival, forcing him to fight back from outside the top 20. Undeterred by the challenge, the young Latvian showcased the skills of a true champion as he battled through the field to secure the overall win with a thrilling second-place finish.

The next and penultimate round of the European EMX125 Championship will take place next week, August 12th and 13th, in Uddevalla, Sweden.