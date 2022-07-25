Scores First Moto Victory of 2022 at Washougal MXGP

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper returned to the top, scoring his first moto victory of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season in the second moto at the Washougal MX Park. The New Yorker’s dominant victory and fourth-place result in the first moto resulted in a second overall finish and has him sitting comfortably in fourth in the 250MX points standings. His teammate Nate Thrasher overcame challenges to salvage a ninth-place result (13-7) in Washougal, Washington.
Like his teammate Eli Tomac in the 450 class, Cooper earned the fastest qualifying honors to give the team the top spot in both classes. He didn’t get the start he was hoping for in the first moto and was fifth after the first lap. The New Yorker advanced to fourth a few laps after the halfway point, where he would finish. In the second moto, Cooper got off to a flying start to grab the holeshot and built a gap up front to remain unchallenged. His first moto victory of the season earned him second overall and was a big boost of momentum for the 2021 250SX West Supercross Champion, who has been coming back from a broken foot that sidelined him until mid-April.
Thrasher had a solid qualifying result in fifth. Unfortunately, he didn’t get off the gate as he hoped, then lost another two positions with a tip-over and found himself 18th after the first lap. He kept pushing and made his way to 13th on a difficult track to make passes on. With a less than ideal gate pick for Moto 2, he had a much better start in 10th and made his way to seventh to end the day ninth overall.
The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team returns to action in two-weeks time for Round 9 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Unadilla MX on Saturday, August 13.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager
“It was great to see Justin back up front where he belongs. He rode a perfect second moto – grabbed the holeshot, led from start to finish, and ended the day second overall. It’s great momentum heading into the break.
“Nate had a good qualifying in the top five, but unfortunately, he got a bad start and then had a tip-over. He had a hard time making passes and finished ninth. It’s another new track for him, and Washougal is a technical track that is difficult to make passes on. Overall, it was a good day, and we’re going to keep working and come back swinging at Unadilla.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“We are feeling a lot more comfortable each weekend, and I think it’s showing. The bike and team were awesome today, and the weather and track conditions were great. I hope that I have that same Moto 2 feeling from now on, and we can keep this momentum rolling and finish the year strong.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“It was another new track for me, but I had a good qualifying and was feeling good going into the motos. In the first moto, I got a bad start and had a tip-over, and just struggled from there. I got a better start in the second moto but still had a hard time making passes and ended up ninth overall. It’s not the results we’re looking for, but we’ll keep working during the break and come back at Unadilla.”