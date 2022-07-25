Scores First Moto Victory of 2022 at Washougal MXGP

Like his teammate Eli Tomac in the 450 class, Cooper earned the fastest qualifying honors to give the team the top spot in both classes. He didn’t get the start he was hoping for in the first moto and was fifth after the first lap. The New Yorker advanced to fourth a few laps after the halfway point, where he would finish. In the second moto, Cooper got off to a flying start to grab the holeshot and built a gap up front to remain unchallenged. His first moto victory of the season earned him second overall and was a big boost of momentum for the 2021 250SX West Supercross Champion, who has been coming back from a broken foot that sidelined him until mid-April.

Thrasher had a solid qualifying result in fifth. Unfortunately, he didn’t get off the gate as he hoped, then lost another two positions with a tip-over and found himself 18th after the first lap. He kept pushing and made his way to 13th on a difficult track to make passes on. With a less than ideal gate pick for Moto 2, he had a much better start in 10th and made his way to seventh to end the day ninth overall.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team returns to action in two-weeks time for Round 9 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Unadilla MX on Saturday, August 13.