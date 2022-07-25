Second Annual Sturgis Rally Wrap Party Announced

Event thrown by Why We Ride filmmakers is supported by Harley-Davidson and benefits victims of human trafficking in South Dakota

(Buffalo Chip, SD) Today, motorcycle industry leader Harley-Davidson announces their support for the Sturgis Rally Wrap Party on August 12, 2022, the end of the 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The event will be hosted at the world-famous Buffalo Chip bar and campground and is organized by Why We Ride / MOTOvational.org. All proceeds will benefit Treasured Lives Foundation.

The luau-themed event will take place in the Buffalo Chip Gardens and Indoor Event Center starting at 6:00 pm. It features a cocktail hour surrounded by the photography of famed motorcycle artist Michael Lichter, as well as a unique collection of custom motorcycles. Tickets include a sit-down, tropical island feast and raffle, live auctions, and special guest speakers. A notable inclusion of a limited edition commemorative luau shirt for every attendee is a highlight of the events and speaks to being part of a unique group. The event is limited to 250 guests.

“In Hollywood, the wrap party is a celebration for the completion of a big project,” said Bryan H Carroll, Founder and CEO of MOTOvational.org and producer/director of Why We Ride. “We know that there are many events during rally week, and our goal is to create an event that is turn-key, fun, and absolutely unique within the typical rally activities. It’s going to be as much fun as a wrap party for a film! The fact that we are benefitting Treasured Lives speaks to the mission of Motivational.org and the beating hearts that fill the motorcycling community.”

Treasured Lives fights to end sex trafficking in South Dakota. Why We Ride / MOTOvational.org are partnering with them to open a crisis house for those rescued and provide the means to a fresh start in life. MOTOvational.org was founded by critically acclaimed filmmaker Bryan H. Carroll and his award-winning producing partner, James Walker. The two were responsible for the hit moto-themed documentary, Why We Ride. When a crew member fell ill with a brain tumor, Carroll and Walker decided to use their influence – and the generosity of the motorcycle community – to support others.

“We are humbled to be the benefactors of the Sturgis Rally Wrap Party,” said Kelly Patterson, Founder of the Treasured Lives Foundation and a survivor of sex trafficking. “The crisis house that the party will fund is essential to supporting sex trafficking victims in South Dakota. There are currently no temporary shelters dedicated to victims of sex trafficking in the state or surrounding area, so victims are forced into Domestic Violence shelters which are not equipped to deal with the complex trauma found in sex trafficking. Without a safe place to stay, victims are at high risk of returning to their traffickers. Thanks in part to MOTOvational.org and Harley-Davidson, the crisis house will provide a place of safety and hope for victims, and help to begin the healing process with effective, long-term care.”

Each ticket costs $195. Tickets, raffle, and auction items are tax-deductible charitable donations.