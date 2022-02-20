Showing speed all day in Minneapolis Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship

Martin got off to a good start in front of the home crowd, qualifying second at the U.S. Bank Stadium. Although he didn’t get the start he was hoping for in his heat race, he fought his way to finish fifth. The Minnesotan got a better start in the main event in fifth and advanced to fourth before the halfway mark. He tried to push forward for that final podium spot but ultimately took home some valuable points with a fourth-place result.

Kitchen also showed speed from the start and qualified third. The rookie continued to impress with a flying start to the front in his heat race, crossing the line third. Unfortunately, he was unable to match that start in the main event and found himself in 11th. He put his head down and battled to break the top 10 for a good debut in a stacked 250SX East class.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the Triple Crown and Round 2 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250 East Championship on Saturday, February 26.