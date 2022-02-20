Showing speed all day in Minneapolis Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Jeremy Martin notched a fourth-place finish at tonight’s opening round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was also a solid night for Levi Kitchen, who made his debut in the series and finished ninth in the challenging conditions.
Martin got off to a good start in front of the home crowd, qualifying second at the U.S. Bank Stadium. Although he didn’t get the start he was hoping for in his heat race, he fought his way to finish fifth. The Minnesotan got a better start in the main event in fifth and advanced to fourth before the halfway mark. He tried to push forward for that final podium spot but ultimately took home some valuable points with a fourth-place result.
Kitchen also showed speed from the start and qualified third. The rookie continued to impress with a flying start to the front in his heat race, crossing the line third. Unfortunately, he was unable to match that start in the main event and found himself in 11th. He put his head down and battled to break the top 10 for a good debut in a stacked 250SX East class.
The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the Triple Crown and Round 2 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250 East Championship on Saturday, February 26.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager
“It was a good opening round of the 250 East Championship in Minneapolis. Jeremy qualified second, and Levi kicked off his rookie season qualifying third. Jeremy fought his way to fifth in the first heat race, and Levi got a great start in the second heat race and battled to a third-place finish. In the main, Jeremy got off to a pretty good start in fifth and fought hard to advance but in the end, he finished fourth. Levi got pinched off and pushed around on the first lap and found himself in 11th. He battled back and forth, fighting first-race nerves, and finished in ninth.
“The team is very proud of both guys’ results. They showed speed all day, and we know what we need to work on this week to put us in contention for wins. We’re happy to leave here healthy and are going to go back to work and bring the heat to Arlington.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I’m leaving here, and I’m healthy. The track was good in the end. From media day to the main, I was like, ‘Wow, what a difference!’ Everything was pretty peaky and wasn’t very smooth, so it just felt very foreign out there, and I was struggling. For the main, though, I got a better start, and I was definitely riding better – driving into my rhythms and my turns – but it just wasn’t enough. I made some mistakes out there, and I’m not happy about that, but I also reflect on last year’s season opener, which was bad. I dislocated my shoulder and was out the whole season, so I’m glad to log a fourth tonight. We’ll get back to work this week and go from there.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“Man, it’s chaos out there, and I don’t even feel like I was in that much chaos. I think today as a whole was really good for my first supercross. I had the speed; I just needed to be comfortable like I was in practice and apply that to the race. Also, as the track breaks down, I need to work on switching my lines up or just adapting to those rougher lines. I know what I need to work on so I’m happy and leaving here healthy. I saw a lot of guys down, and I know it’s a long season. I don’t like this result, but for sure, it’s something I can build on next weekend and the weekend after.”