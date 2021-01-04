New 2021 Ducati’s: Power and Refinement plus a whole lot more. With all the new 2021 motorcycle models arriving each week Ducati has really stepped up to the plate this year with some super models. Check out Total Motorcycle’s 2021 Ducati Guide and you’ll discover why Ducati is the top of the V-game. Enjoy our expose on the new V4 1150cc 170hp V-Twin engine, the many new iconic 2021 Ducati Monster, the refined 2021 Ducati XDiavel, superbikes like the 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 and 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4S, more powerful Scramblers like the 2021 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO and not to be missed new 2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE.

As a surprise this year, Ducati (among others) released even more refined eBikes to offer consumers a completely silent and non-gas option with the new 2021 Ducati TK-01RR and 2021 Ducati MIG-S versions.

So much to cover, so little time! You have DEFINATELY come to the right spot by getting your information from TMW.

Engine

– 2021 Ducati V4 Granturismo – New

SuperSport

– 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 – New model

– 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950S – New model

Streetfighter

– 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4

– 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4S

Superbike

– 2021 Ducati Panigale V2

– 2021 Ducati Superleggera V4

– 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP – New model

– 2021 Ducati Panigale V4– New version

– 2021 Ducati Panigale V4S – New version

– 2021 Ducati Panigale V4R

Monster

– 2021 Ducati Monster – New model

– 2021 Ducati Monster Plus – New model

– 2021 Ducati Monster 1200 – New model

– 2021 Ducati Monster 1200S – New model

Scrambler

– 2021 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO

– 2021 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO – New version

– 2021 Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO

– 2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled – New version

– 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift – New model

– 2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark

– 2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon

Diavel

– 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260

– 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260S

– 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini – New model

– 2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star – New model

– 2021 Ducati XDiavel Dark – New model

– 2021 Ducati XDiavel S

eBikes

– 2021 Ducati TK-01RR – New model

– 2021 Ducati MIG-S – New version

– 2021 Ducati e-Scrambler

Hypermotard

– 2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE – New model

– 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 – New model

– 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4S – New model

– 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4S Sport – New model

– 2021 Ducati Multistrada 950S

Concept Design

– 2021 Scrambler Ducati of the Future