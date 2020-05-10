Sim Racing: Back-to-back Wins for BMW Maximilian Günther in ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge

Munich. Having started the season with back-to-back wins, Maximilian Günther (GER) claimed another podium finish in race three of the ‘ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge’. The BMW i Andretti Motorsport driver came home third on the virtual Monaco circuit to score 15 points and continues to lead the championship with 65 points. Alexander Sims (GBR) finished twelfth. In the Challenge Grid race, Team Redline driver Kevin Siggy (SLO) claimed his first victory of the season in the BMW iFE.20. Like Günther, he leads the Drivers’ Championship.

In qualifying for the race featuring the Formula E drivers, Günther had to settle for sixth place. However, he promptly climbed into third place after an eventful start, and was able to defend the position through to the finish. Victory this time went to Pascal Wehrlein (GER, Mahindra). Günther (65 points) now leads Wehrlein by 21 points in the Drivers’ Championship. Qualifying could also have been better for Sims, who could do no better than 20th. In the race, however, he too fought back strongly to finish twelfth.

In the Challenge Grid race, which includes sim racers and guest starters, Team Redline driver Siggy took his first win of the season in the colours of BMW i Andretti Motorsport. Starting from pole position, he managed the race superbly to claim a comfortable victory and extend his overall lead in the Challenge Grid. Like Günther, this was the third podium in three races for Siggy, who also set the fastest lap of the race. Charlie Martin (GBR) failed to finish in the second BMW iFE.20.

Reactions to Round 3:

Maximilian Günther (#28 BMW iFE.20, race result: 3rd place, overall standings: 65 points): “That was a good fightback from sixth place on the grid. I think third place was as good as I could have hoped for, and earned me some valuable points for the overall standings. Qualifying was not ideal. It was incredibly close and I think I could have taken pole position if I had not made a little mistake on my lap. I made a good start in the race and made up three places on the outside in turn one. On the whole, it was a good day.”

Alexander Sims (#27 BMW iFE.20, race result: 12th place, overall standings: 1 point): “That was really good fun. Unfortunately, I was not able to match my lap times from practice in qualifying this time and had to start from 20th. However, I then had a really clean first lap without suffering any damage to the car which was extremely important. Later in the race, I had a really nice battle with Felipe Massa – that was very cool and really exhausting. Generally speaking, twelfth place is a good result.”

Kevin Siggy (#28 BMW iFE.20, Team Redline, Challenge Grid race result: 1st place, overall standings: 61 points): “I am very happy with my first win of the season, and to be leading the overall standings. My qualifying was good, but I was even faster in practice. This one-lap qualifying format is really nerve-wracking. You always end up losing a little time. The start was all about defending my lead and surviving the first few corners. That worked out superbly and I was then able to open up a lead.”