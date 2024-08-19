Warhorse HSBK Ducati moves into prime championship contention following Herrin’s double win at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Sunnyvale, Calif., August 18, 2024 — Josh Herrin is proving the class of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike field after taking the first double win in his illustrious Superbike career at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, scorching his way to a commanding title lead.

The lead rider for Warhorse HSBK Ducati qualified fourth but used that as fuel for the fire, charging into an early lead and putting down a pace no one—other than his own teammate, Loris Baz—could follow. Herrin would eventually cross the line some 18 seconds clear over second-placed Cameron Beaubier after Baz suffered an unfortunate late-race crash.

Race two was a nailbiter as Herrin, Sean Dylan Kelly, and Beaubier cleared off at the front, Herrin making an early pass for the lead before Kelly hit straight back. From there, Herrin played the waiting game, conserving his tires and energy at the physically demanding Mid-Ohio layout. With two laps to go, the number 2 Ducati pulled the pin, hitting the lead at turn one and putting down two qualifying-speed laps to edge out a 0.3-second win and move into a 52-point championship lead.

Baz rebounded from his Saturday results by taking fourth on the number 76 Ducati Panigale V4 R to make it two Ducatis in the top four.

2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship After Round Seven

P1 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 244

P2 – Bobby Fong 192

P2 – Jake Gagne 192

P4 – Cameron Beaubier 184

P5 – Cameron Petersen 175

P7 – Loris Baz (Ducati) 155

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#2)

“What a great weekend,” Herrin beamed. “It wasn’t the best practice and qualifying, but the racing is what matters, and both races were great. The first win was by 18 seconds, and in the second, I felt like I had half a second on Sean—I tried one pass on him, and he passed me straight back, so I didn’t want to risk anything. I just sat there and relaxed and went for it in the last two laps.

“It’s funny, all weekend, people have been telling me to relax and go for points, but I have more experience than anyone here, so I wanted to show them what I can do. I wanted to apply the pressure and get some points so we’re in a good position at COTA. We’re in a good spot in the championship. The second half of the season has been awesome. I just want to thank my Warhorse HSBK Ducati team for everything—a great bike, great team environment, everything. I’m really looking forward to COTA, which is an excellent track for our bike.”

Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#76)

“We did a big step with the bike so I must say thank you to all the Warhorse HSBK Ducati guys, as well as Ducati in Italy,” Baz said. “I have the bike turning how I want, which makes a big difference here, a track I love.

“After the qualifying, I had a top-four pace, but I could see the top guys had a little more. In race one, I was really surprised to see +10 on my board. But I made the biggest mistake of my life in race one by crashing. I can’t apologize to everyone enough, but today, I tried to understand the crash and not make any mistakes again.

“Josh helped me understand where and how to push here because this track is quite particular on the front tire. So, I tried to manage my pace and the force of the front tire, but the top three were a touch quicker today, so I did everything I could to bring it home.

“Josh is riding so well and we’re heading to two of my favorite tracks in COTA and New Jersey. I want to see the title come to this team with Josh, and I will do everything possible to help him.”

Warhorse HSBK Ducati now heads to one of their favorite hunting grounds of Circuit of The Americas in Texas for the decisive triple-header on September 13-15.