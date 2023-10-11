Stunning Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok Indonesia MotoGP race coming up

Indonesian GP (Lombok): Bastianini is back on track alongside Bagnaia at Mandalika

The Ducati Lenovo Team is ready to return to the track this weekend to tackle the fifteenth round of the 2023 MotoGP Championship, scheduled at the Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok, Indonesia. Located along the island’s south coast, the Indonesian track was only introduced on the calendar last year and, therefore, has only hosted one GP so far, which saw an intense thunderstorm heavily affecting the race.

Fresh off the back of a second-place obtained precisely in the wet in the last round held in Japan, Francesco Bagnaia arrives in Indonesia determined to strengthen his leadership in the Championship. Pecco has a 3-point lead over fellow Ducati rider Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing Team). At the same time, there are 54 points between him and third-placed Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team), who underwent surgery on his collarbone last Sunday after a training accident and is still in doubt for this race.

Enea Bastianini, who was forced to miss his home GP in Misano, the round in India and the last Grand Prix in Japan after an injury sustained in the race in Barcelona, is finally back on track in Mandalika. The rider from Rimini will undergo the usual medical check on Thursday to get the final okay from doctors to participate in the Indonesian GP.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (319 points)

“I am thrilled to be back racing in Indonesia. The Mandalika race track is in a stunning area, and the Indonesian public’s passion for MotoGP is huge! I can’t wait to entertain all the fans who will come to watch us race this weekend! After the Japanese GP, we had a few days off to rest, so I am coming charged up to Mandalika, motivated to come back and fight for the win. My approach to the weekend has not changed: we must stay focused and do our best, as always, to get the best result. Again, the weather will be the big unknown here, but I am confident I can do well in any condition.”

Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 21st (25 points)

“I’m finally back on track with my team. Having had to skip other races just as I was starting to feel comfortable on the Desmosedici GP was not what we needed, but after the operation, it was important to dedicate a few weeks to recover as best I could, even if I’m still not 100%. Now, we will have to restart calmly and dedicate these last races to settle down and be competitive as soon as possible. So I don’t have high expectations for this weekend; I just want to work in the best possible way with my team.”

The Ducati Lenovo Team will take to the track in Mandalika on Friday, 13th October at 10:45am local time (4:45am in Italy) for the first free practice. The Sprint race will be held on Saturday at 3:00pm (9:00am CEST) over a distance of 13 laps, while the GP will be held on Sunday also at 3:00pm (9:00am in Italy) over a 27-lap distance.

Circuit Information

Country: Indonesia

Name: Mandalika International Circuit

Best lap: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:38.749 (156,7 km/h) – 2022

Circuit Record: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:31.067 (170,0 km/h) – 2022

Top Speed: Bezzecchi (Ducati), 315,7 km/h – 2022

Track Length: 4,3 km

Sprint Distance: 13 giri (55,9 km)

Race Distance: 27 giri (116,10 km)

Corners: 17 (6 a sinistra, 11 a destra)

2022 Results

Podium: 1° Oliveira (KTM); 2° Quartararo (Yamaha), 3° Zarco (Ducati)

Pole Position: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:31.067 (170,0 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:38.749 (156,7 km/h)

Rider Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GP Starts: 185 (80 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 26 (16 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 4

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole position: 24 (17 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 2 (MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GP Starts: 163 (42 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 10 (4 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole position: 10 (1 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)

Championship Information

Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1º (319 points)

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 21° (25 punti)

Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (490 points)

Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 3º (354 points)