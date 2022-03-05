Super Enduro World Championship Jerusalem Israel Results

An electric atmosphere filled the Pais Arena in Jerusalem for the third round of the Super Enduro Championship. This was the first Super Enduro on Israeli soil. Beta rider, Jonny Walker turned in a fantastic performance on the night. He battled the leader, Billy Bolt, all night giving him all he could handle. Walker finished the three heats in 2nd, 3rd, and 2nd respectively, for a 2nd place overall in the Prestige class. Team rider, Tim Apolle, faced adversity the whole round and wasn’t able to put together his best performance. He improved in each heat, finishing 9th, 8th, and 7th for an 8th place overall.
Results:
Jonny Walker – 2/3/2 – 2nd Place Overall | Prestige
Tim Apolle – 9/8/7 – 8th Place Overall | Prestige
Jonny Walker
Factory 300 RR
“I finished 2nd overall here in Israel. Thank you to all my sponsors for getting me here. It was a massive effort and a bit stressful but to get on the podium made it all worth it”
Tim Apolle
Factory 300 RR
“I’m disappointed and not too happy with how I raced. The crashes, jetlag, lost luggage, and bike material certainly didn’t make it easier. It is how it is, off to the next one. Thanks to Beta Israel for making this trip possible and supporting me”
